Many small property owners in Queens are against the Good Cause Eviction bill.
While the bill provides much in tenants’ rights for renters and its purpose is to protect them from unjust evictions, especially from big corporations, small property landowners believe they will be unfairly penalized if the legislation passes.
Roy Ho, a small property owner in College Point, told the Chronicle that the impact of the bill would be far-reaching for people like him versus a developer.
“We have a much smaller portfolio and therefore less methods to balance risks,” Ho said of why small landlords are against the bill. “We own two-family and three-family homes. We have a much stronger incentive to have an amicable relationship with our tenants than a corporate landlord.”
The pandemic highlighted that, according to Ho, who lives in the same neighborhood as the space he rents.
“If you are in a two-family home and your tenant has Covid, there is a pretty good chance you are going to get affected soon,” he said. “I’ve heard so many stories about landlords and tenants who had a better relationship because they tried to cooperate to minimize their exposure.”
Small landlords are less likely to have an acrimonious relationship with their tenants because they rely on them more for income versus a developer that may rent to thousands of people and is less motivated to resolve issues relating to things like heating, Ho said.
The GCE bill would make it harder for people like him who live in the same neighborhood and space to kick out unruly tenants too, he said.
“In my situation, I have a two-bedroom condo,” said Ho, who is also the president of the Property Owners Association of Greater New York. “When I did a survey last year, some of the 1,000 people I represent said they were lowering their rent because they want to be more selective.”
Exempt from the law would be any landlord with an owner-occupied property with less than four units.
Melissa Gomez, a Queens Village resident who grew up in Bellerose, said she is concerned about having an eternal tenant.
“It would make it very difficult to go through the eviction process, which is already problematic,” said Gomez, who rents one three bedroom apartment in the Bronx for $2,500. “I have a tenant who hasn’t paid me since July of last year. I’m still trying to go through the court process.”
Gomez said that she is owed $20,000 in back rent and spent over $1,000 on legal fees to get through the eviction process, but because the courts are backed up she will have to continue deal with nonpayment. She hasn’t been able to get a court date.
She is a first generation American, whose parents hail from the Dominican Republic and worked hard to give her the American dream by building wealth in real estate, but now she feels it will be harder to maintain that if the GCE bill goes through.
The bill also does not consider the taxes people must stay on top of whether rent is paid or not, according to Gomez. Her parents own two two-bedroom apartments in Queens Village with a storefornt that costs $48,000 annually in taxes. They are in their 60s and near retirement age and she does not want them to suffer because of the bill.
Vanie Mangal, a former South Ozone Park resident, had to leave her family home and move to another neighborhood, which she didn’t feel comfortable disclosing, because her tenants were allegedly verbally abusive.
Because of the pandemic, her residents stopped paying rent three years ago, and she has had difficulty kicking out the family of three and getting a housing court meeting ever since.
“This is bad policy,” Mangal, a first-generation Guyanese American, told the Chronicle. “It exacerbates problems that we already have. It has a detrimental effect on small landlords like me and my mom.”
Mangal’s mother worked night and day as a nurse to buy their home. She did not take holidays or sick days off, because she too wanted to give her daughter homeownership.
The housing courts in New York City are backed up, and Mangal has been waiting for months to also have a meeting with a judge to move forward with her life.
“We haven’t even gotten a real court date yet,” Mangal said.
She has paid upwards of $5,000 in legal fees to speak with her lawyer and get paperwork filed, drawn up and sent to court.
“We had to move,” Mangal added. “Meanwhile our tenants have a new car ... I miss living in South Ozone Park and I miss my neighbors.”
Mangal used to brag about her love for New York City, but has reconsidered living here.
“I am not a big developer or someone with huge portfolio,” Mangal said about the legal fees. “Tenants get help with fees, but we small property owners don’t.”
Correction: Vanie Mangal meant to say that she was allegedly only verbally abused by her tenants, not physically abused.
