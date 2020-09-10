The city is reducing the speed limit of nearly 10 miles of roadway across Queens in an effort to reduce dangerous driving.
“Speeding is a leading cause of traffic fatalities,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said in the Sept. 1 announcement. “We are reducing speed limits on some of the city’s most crash-prone corridors, and growing our speed camera program at a rate that will make our system the largest in the world.”
As part of Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero initiative, speed limits will be reduced by five miles per hour for 25.7 miles of streets across the city. Of the five boroughs, Queens touts the largest amount of affected roadway:
• Two and a half miles of Rockaway Boulevard, from 150th Avenue in Brookville to the Nassau County border at Third Street, will see its speed limit cut from 40 mph to 35 mph; and
• Seven miles of Northern Boulevard from 114th Street in Corona to the Nassau County border at Glenwood Street will see its speed limit cut from 30 mph to 25 mph.
The speed limit alterations will go into effect as the DOT posts new signage over the next four to six weeks, though some have already been implemented.
Northern Boulevard had gained a reputation for being dangerous especially in the last few years, with Transportation Alternatives representatives deeming it the new “Boulevard of Death” — in January, Ok Kang, 74, died after she was struck while crossing the boulevard in Flushing, and in June, 35-year-old Nancy Titua–a was pinned to the back of her SUV parked on Northern by another car while she was loading food donations into it, though she survived with two broken legs.
With eight schools directly on the road, and many more on nearby side streets, as well as outdoor dining seating areas creeping onto the pavement, area officials believe the speed reduction is a must.
“Lowering the speed limit does induce most drivers, even those who exceed the limit, to slow down. Particularly since there is now curbside dining even along major thoroughfares like Northern Blvd, this is likely a measure necessary to further overall safety,” state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), who sits on both the Education and Transportation committees, told the Chronicle in an email.
The city said the speed limit changes are coupled with the implementation of 950 speed cameras across 750 school zones. The city hopes to reach a total of 2,000 total active cameras by the end of 2021.
The city reported that the increase in cameras has deterred speeding in school zones by over 60 percent, although many cameras installed in July 2019 showed decreases in speeding violations of over 70 percent by the end of the year.
“New York City’s children deserve safe, livable communities — and Vision Zero’s groundbreaking work will protect them in their streets,” de Blasio said in the initiative’s announcement. “Slower speed limits, speed cameras, and increased enforcement will save lives and keep New York City the safest big city in America for the next generation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.