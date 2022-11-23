The Long Island Rail Road is shuffling schedules across all lines as it prepares to open its new Grand Central Terminal access.
But some folks from Kew Gardens and Forest Hills aren’t on board with all the changes. Under the proposed new schedules, any train stopping at Kew Gardens, Forest Hills or Woodside — the latter a major transportation hub — would not stop at the other two stations.
All proposed new schedules for Queens LIRR stations can be found online at bit.ly/3AuwdHV. Forest Hills and Kew Gardens information is listed under the heading for “City Terminal Zone.”
Isabel Stein of Kew Gardens told the Chronicle she first found out about the proposal a few months ago.
“It would be a major inconvenience,” Stein said. “I usually go once or twice a week. I might go to see the doctor or go to the dentist; go to the library. Sometimes I can walk that far and back, but not all the time. It just doesn’t seem like anybody has been thinking about this. There’s a lot of service between Kew Gardens and Forest Hills.”
“With an increase in the number of trains traveling through the area, the change is designed to reduce congestion on the busy corridor to ensure systemwide reliability,” MTA spokesperson Joana Flores said in an email. “The LIRR will evaluate ridership post implementation and consider adjustments where possible, as necessary. “
Anyone interested can submit comments at a customer portal online at bit.ly/3tQ5O3w. The comment period will continue even after new schedules are implemented. Final schedules are expected by the end of the year.
Kew Gardens and Forest Hills each receive a greater-than-40-percent increase in service in the new schedules. Woodside, which already has significant service, sees a 32-percent increase.
There are some subway stops running nearly parallel to the LIRR at a few points. The lines are as little as two blocks apart in Kew Gardens and Forest Hills. By the time the subway and LIRR reach Roosevelt Avenue, the 74th Street Jackson Heights subway hub is 13 blocks east of the Woodside station. E and F train riders would transfer to a No. 7 train to get between stations.
The recent newsletter of the Kew Gardens Civic Association said the change will harm the community.
The group said a link between the two stations enables residents “especially the elderly, young families and the differently abled to reach quickly and easily heathcare facilities and businesses unavailable in Kew Gardens.”
The civic also said the link allows easier access to businesses in Forest Hills that “have no counterpart in Kew Gardens.”
Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills) said in an email that he is keeping an eye on developments.
“Kew Gardens and Forest Hills are inextricably linked,” Hevesi said. “This LIRR, for decades has been a crucial and convenient link for people in each of these historic neighborhoods to access and enjoy the other.
“On top of that, it’s only a two minute ride between stops, and poses zero burden on commuters headed to other stops along these lines,” he added. “Keeping the link open is a no-brainer for LIRR and we’re keeping our concerns on their radar.”
