More than 1,500 high school students logged in last Thursday for Northwell Health’s Spark Challenge, learning about careers in healthcare and roles that employees played during the pandemic.
“I think a lot of high school students are just amazed by what healthcare professionals can actually do and the pandemic is one of the events that kind of placed the spotlight more on all of us,” said physical therapist Marc Carino.
During the four-hour event, 20 presentations were made. One video by Long Island Jewish Forest Hills hospital chronicled the journey of a Covid patient from triage to treatment in the emergency room, to being placed on a ventilator and then finally discharged and clapped out by staff.
Dr. Bertrand Desir, associate chairman of emergency medicine at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, said that in the last year heroes in healthcare have gained recognition, which could inspire younger people to pick a career in the field. “Historically, people have thought medical school is so hard and it’s been discouraging but I think this year has led more people toward thinking about how the ends justify the means,” he said.
The Spark Challenge began in 2014, with 300 students the first year, Northwell says. The event has introduced more than 7,000 high school students to the types of careers available in healthcare since then.
Each fall, Northwell invites 11th and 12th graders into the system’s clinical and nonclinical facilities to observe first-hand and interact with employees working in such diverse fields as information technologies, laboratory research, legal affairs, physical therapy and emergency medicine. The event this year was done remotely due to Covid. A keynote speech was given by Dr. David Langer, the chairman of neurosurgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan, who starred in the Netflix series “Lenox Hill.”
Carino said he was asked about dealing with anxiety while working.
“The first thing you really have to learn as a healthcare professional is to get rid of that anxiety because you’re dealing with people, you’re dealing with patients and they look up to you as the caregiver,” he said, adding that when a worker shows weakness it can lead to the patient buckling.
Asked what words he can impart on students he said “determination and resilience.”
“It’s really what gets you through, not only school, but you find those words applicable when you work as a healthcare worker,” Carino said.
