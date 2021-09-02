Next Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11. To commemorate the thousands who died in the tragedy, neighborhood civic associations are hosting memorials.
Here are some planned for northeastern Queens:
• The Godwin-Ternbach Museum at Queens College will open its “Remember This: A 9/11 Twenty-Year Anniversary Memorial” exhibition on Sept. 10. It will feature six dramatic, oversized photographs of the proposed 2002 “Tribute in Light” and will be on display until Dec. 17;
• the Poppenhusen Institute will host a 20th Anniversary Remembrance in its Grand Hall, at 114-04 14 Road in College Point at 1 p.m. The program includes violin and vocal performances; inspirational readings; lighting of memorial candles, dedication of a memorial bird bath, trestle and garden bench; and refreshments;
• the A Better College Point Civic Association and Coastal Preservation Network will host a candlelight vigil at the 9/11 Living Memorial Grove in MacNeil Park at 7 p.m. The grove is one of five Living Memorial Groves around the City, one in each borough in a park with clear views of Downtown Manhattan where the Twin Towers once stood;
• The Bayside Hills Civic Association will place glass enclosed candles at its Memorial Garden, on the northside corner of the Horace Harding Expressway and Bell Boulevard, on Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. The attendees will close out the ceremony by singing Lee Greenwood’s “Proud to be an American;” and
• the Friends of Francis Lewis Park and the We Love Whitestone civic will gather in the 3rd Avenue and 147th Street park on Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
