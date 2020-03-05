Yet another MTA bus redesign workshop was met with residents’ criticism and concern over the proposed draft on Feb. 27, this time in Bellerose.
A long line to get inside the Cross Island YMCA gymnasium was filled with many northeastern Queens residents who were occasional bus users, but who felt it was their civic duty to voice concern over how the plan would affect their neighbors.
“I mostly drive ... I’m here on behalf of my community,” said Rhonda Kontner, president of the Royal Ranch Civic Association of Glen Oaks. “The Q46 stops in Glen Oaks and there’s a lot of residents there. I live right near there, and if they do away with the stops in Glen Oaks then there’s a lot of long walks to where they’re putting the stops.”
Kontner also raised concern over the removal of the Q36, which runs from 165th Street in Jamaica to 257th Street in Jamaica, stopping at the Little Neck Long Island Rail Road Station on the way. Kontner worries that railroad users who don’t drive won’t be able to find a viable means of getting to the train, and even those who can drive won’t be able to find a parking spot in the already at-capacity lot.
Lack of public transportation in northeastern Queens had already been a concern before the draft plan made options even more sparse. Subway service does not extend into the region, and public transportation-reliant residents depend on the bus routes to take them to the LIRR, subway lines and other destinations.
“The portion of Queens that is in my district is already a transit desert,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) wrote in a Jan. 17 letter to Andy Byford, the then-Transit Authority president, who has since stepped down. “Subway service does not extend this far, hence my constituents rely on the bus to meet their daily transportation needs. This proposal will drastically reduce their mobility to get to work, medical appointments and enjoyment of recreation and cultural attractions. There is no other viable means of public transportation available to them.”
The Queens bus network draft redesign aims to consolidate bus lines to speed up travel, but has been met with criticism since its presentation. Multiple workshops throughout the borough encourage the public to voice opinions, questions, comments and concerns before the MTA submits a revised plan.
A group of long-time Q1 users attended the Bellerose workshop to defend the route’s proposed termination.
“They shouldn’t get rid of it! People need it. It’s a long walk between Jamaica Ave. or Hillside,” said Marianna Morgan, referring to the distance to the next viable public transportation hub.
“I think the Q1 is vital to the neighborhood,” agreed Margaret Kelly, who said she had once been a regular rider, but now only occasionally uses the route since she’s entered retirement. “There are people in the area who don’t drive. There are elderly, and not everyone can afford Uber or Lyft!”
“It wasn’t broken. Why do they have to fix it?” questioned Morgan.
