Citing spikes in crime, North Queens elected officials sent a letter to Mayor Adams last week calling on him to direct NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell to send additional officers to the 109th Precinct.
The letter — which is co-signed by Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Borough President Donovan Richards, state Sens. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) and Assemblymembers Ron Kim (D-Flushing), Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) and Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) — cites increases in numerous crime categories. Specifically, the lawmakers point out, since this time last year, rapes are up 143 percent, robberies have increased 113 percent and both burglaries and felony assaults have gone up by about 60 percent.
The letter also notes that, according to Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, the 109th’s commanding officer, the precinct is down 21 officers. When restricted duty officers and temporary transfers are taken into account, that number goes up to 42, they said. Given that 617 new officers just graduated from the police academy, the lawmakers reasoned some ought to be sent to the 109.
Al Centola, president and founding member of the We Love Whitestone Civic Association, was at a recent meeting with Mayor Adams, civic leaders and Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), during which they discussed the possibility of adding both more cops and another precinct to the area.
“The mayor — at our meeting — promised us we were going to get into officers from the graduating class,” Centola said. “So while the letter was great, it’s asking for something that he already promised.”
“It’s great that electeds are on it,” he added, “but I think they need to keep the pressure on and put more pressure on it.”
Both Centola and Jennifer Shannon, president of A Better College Point Civic Association, emphasized that an additional precinct is still warranted.
Asked whether she believed filling the 42 vacancies would be enough, Shannon said, “We already know that response time is slower than what it should be. We know that they’re down officers. I would hope 42 officers would make a difference.”
“Flushing is so big ... they do need a lot of attention, I don’t argue that at all. But that doesn’t mean we should get less than what we deserve,” she continued. “If 42 new officers will do that job, then great. But if it’s not going to do that job, then we’ll need more.”
Paladino agreed with the call for more cops. “The 109 needs immediate relief. And the only way we’re going to get that is if the mayor gives us 50 more cops,” she told the Chronicle. She added that those additional officers ought to be spread “more diligently throughout the remainder of the district.”
Dian Yu, executive director of the Downtown Flushing Business Improvement District, was cautiously optimistic about adding additional officers. “This is a great start, I’m lobbying for it 100 percent,” he said. “Let’s get the ball rolling, but I don’t think we should stop from there. Just because we get new officers, it’s not going to address the problem.”
Yu said that some shopowners in Downtown Flushing have seen such a rise in robberies that they have begun to factor in the loss of revenue as part of the cost of doing business. Restaurants have begun to close earlier, as well, he said.
As for Adams’ take on the letter, the Mayor’s Office did not respond to the Chronicle’s inquiry by press time.
UPDATE
After press time, a spokesperson for Adams told the Chronicle via email, "We appreciate this outreach from local electeds and will review the letter. We are always open to suggestions on how precincts look when it comes to public safety."
