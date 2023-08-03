The NYPD all over the city joined law enforcement offices nationwide on Tuesday in celebrating National Night Out Against Crime, and Northern Queens’ own 107th and 109th NYPD precincts were no exception.
The evening’s activities are partly designed to give neighborhood kids a place to have some fun while staying out of trouble in the dog days of summer. Hundreds of people headed to Bowne Playground and the Electchester Shopping Center to enjoy the festivities with the officers of the 109 and 107, respectively.
Starting at top right, two community members man the cotton candy station at Bowne Playground, which was busy all night long. To their left, one officer from the 109 hands out beads to passersby to get in the spirit. Below her, one kid in the 107th gives the dunk tank her best shot. To the right of that, two kids enjoy one of several rides available at Bowne Playground Tuesday night as one 109th cop takes a bite of her hot dog to their right. The officers who gave her that hot dog, to her right, were all smiles as they handed out more. Below them, two Flushing residents pose with their pink, sugary treats, and to their left, a youngster shows off the balloon sword she got at the 107th. Above, officers in the 107th smile for a photo. At far right, one young night out attendee bites into her cotton candy. The night wouldn’t be possible without the Community Affairs officers, one of whom is seen at right.
— Sophie Krichevsky
