When Howard Beach science teacher and environmentalist Arcilia Derenzo began making trips to help clean the North Channel parking lot during her summer break, she found something far more fishy going on than mere littering.
Violations of the ban on shellfishing are on the rise in Jamaica Bay, she found. On a near-daily basis, dozens of people are illegally taking bags and buckets of clams from the water below the Joseph P. Addabbo Memorial Bridge, according to Derenzo’s observations.
“There’s a big clam population in Jamaica Bay because it hasn’t been harvested in a hundred years. It’s been closed due to pollution,” said Don Riepe, the American Littoral Society northeast chapter director. “And that area over there is probably fairly polluted because it’s fairly close to the Jamaica Bay treatment plant.”
The shellfishing ban, which has been in effect since the early ’60s, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, extends beyond Jamaica Bay to nearly all the waters of New York City, in addition to various areas of Long Island, due to pollution.
Along with the potential dangers of consuming shellfish from the bay, clams serve an important ecological purpose, especially in an estuary that has a history of being polluted.
“Clams and mussels are filter feeders. They help clean up the water. They filter out particulate matter and actually filter out bacterias and even viruses to some degree,” Riepe said.
Derenzo and Riepe say that the quantities of shellfish being taken are too large to be recreational. They suspect that the harvesters are selling it as bait or “God forbid” even as food to some unsavory seafood restaurants.
The penalties for illegally harvesting shellfish in New York State ranges from a $250 to $1,000 fine, and the value of shellfish illegally taken can be added to the fine.
The center of the activity is the southeast side of the North Channel parking lot along the bridge, which is regulated by the DEC.
Both the U.S. Park Police and DEC Police are aware of the situation, Riepe said. He and Derenzo periodically call them when they catch a large number of people out there. He said that the police have told him better signage is needed.
Although the DEC has hung signs that warn against illegal shellfish gathering in multiple languages, one of them has been covered in graffiti, and the rest have not deterred the activity.
Last Wednesday, Derenzo spotted 15 people hunting for clams at 10 a.m. She has even made her own signs to carry around, so that she can educate the clamdiggers about the dangers of what they’re doing.
“I always want to send the message of education, and I want them to be safe. I don’t want anybody getting sick,” she said.
A teacher at heart, she hopes that she might be able to help fight the problem by holding a presentation about the shellfish population and pollution in the bay. She added though that some of the people that she catches seem to know full well that they’re acting illegally.
In some cases she’s seen people she warned about the shellfish in the North Channel parking lot move immediately over to the other side of the bridge to keep on clamming at Charles Park beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.