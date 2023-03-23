For Women’s History Month, the Hellenic American Neighborhood Action Committee, an Astoria nonprofit that provides social services throughout the city, wanted to highlight its resources in Queens for domestic violence survivors, including pregnant women and new mothers.
Enrique Jerves, who directs the Domestic and Other Violence Emergencies and Legal Victim Assistance programs at HANAC, told the Chronicle about different ways the nonprofit is available to help people.
“Our program is sponsored by the city through the DOVE initiative to help innocent domestic violence victims to get services,” Jerves said. “We have so many different outlets.”
The initiative connects victims to hospitals, legal providers and counselors, Jerves said.
“The unit that I work with provides information and referrals to domestic violence survivors,” Jerves said. “We help people recognize what is physical violence, what is psychological violence, emotional violence and immigration violence.”
If a mother does not have the resources to pay rent, if she does not have housing or family she can be safe with, HANAC has a location outreach person and a case manager who will step in to help.
“If the mother is in danger, we try to help the person to file a police report,” the program director said. “We help them get an order of protection and say how it can serve them.”
If a person is constantly calling or texting an individual, that is a form of harassment and that individual can get an order of protection for that, according to the DOVE director.
“If a person is a mother, we can help them file for divorce and help with the fees and the motions,” Jerves added. “We also help people apply for a special visa if they are undocumented.”
HANAC also has an attorney who is contracted to help in requesting child support and custody.
“The attorney helps people in criminal court and family court,” the legal victim assistance director said. “He will explain the legal terms and the court process.”
HANAC also works to help establish a safety plan, which not only provides order of protections and relocation services, but also food support, counseling and tips on how to stay out of future domestic violence situations.
“We also have someone who is licensed to help enroll people for health insurance,” he said. “She explains the different medical plans.”
If someone was assaulted and needs emergency medical attention, the health navigator will explain the different eligible programs for that.”
If an individual lived in New York City for at least six months, the navigator can identify a health plan that will provide medical care.
“Vulnerable mothers do not know about this,” he added. “We educate people on what is available through the five boroughs, how to apply, how to use it and how to receive medical attention.”
The DOVE program serves residents in Astoria, Corona, East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Forest Hills, Long Island City, Rego Park and Sunnyside, according to a HANAC spokeswoman.
Email Jerves at ejerves@hanac.org or visit hanac.org if interested in learning more. People can also call (718) 396-5042 for more details.
HANAC is located at 27-40 Hoyt Ave. South.
Earlier this month, Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) introduced S1451, which would amend health laws by adding more innovations designed to improve health outcomes for marginalized people like the survivors HANAC serves to existing programs. Sixty members of the Senate voted for the bill, including the seven other senators from Queens. On March 1, the bill was delivered to the Assembly.
Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) introduced another bill, A5504, earlier this year that would amend social services laws to include provisions meant to ensure sufficient access to domestic violence services in every county to survivors and connect them to programs like the DOVE initiative at HANAC. It was referred to the Assembly Social Services Committee on March 15.
She also introduced bill A5347 to amend an executive law to get the state to distribute informational materials on how economic abuse is domestic abuse and provide them to agencies and nonprofits like HANAC. On March 7, that bill was referred to the Assembly Governmental Operations Committee.
If passed, these bills would help organizations like HANAC further help survivors, Jerves said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.