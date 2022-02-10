A Tribe Called Quest, a hip-hop group that formed in St. Albans in 1985, is a nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for its 37th annual induction ceremony.
The ceremony is likely to be in LA in November, but the time and place is subject to change, according to Joe Gallen, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony director, in an interview with Cleveland.com.
Typically, the ceremony is held in Cleveland; however, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chairman John Sykes would like it to alternate between New York, LA and the aforementioned hometown of the Ohio museum.
Some classic tracks from the group include “Bonita Applebum,” “After Hours” and “Excursions.”
“A Tribe Called Quest will always evoke more than just a sound,” said a spokesperson for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in a statement. “They shifted the hip-hop landscape forever and expanded the creative possibilities for the genre. Their freedom of expression, ingenuity and minimalist brilliance continues to inspire generations of hip-hop artists and fans.”
A Tribe Called Quest nurtured the alternative hip-hop subgenre with a caste-free cross-pollination of hip-hop, jazz and alternative rock, added the spokesperson. The group based their music on confronting social issues in the African-American community with abstract philosophy. The nominees within the group are rapper and main producer Q-Tip, rapper and co-producer Jarobi White, deejay and co-producer Ali Shaheed Muhammed and, posthumously, rapper Phife Dawg.
“Fans can vote for us to be inducted once a day from today until April 29,” posted the group on Twitter.
Muhammed went on SiriusXM Volume to address skeptics about the rap group’s nomination. “You could look at hip-hop as an outside genre, but that is if you are looking at it from the surface,” said Muhammed, who pointed out that both hip-hop and rock have their roots in blues and jazz. “We all came from the same tree. We are representing a different color of the vine of that tree.”
The inductees will officially be announced in May, according to Pitchfork, a music magazine.
“Quest always looked good, so Queens always looked good,” posted Borough President Donovan Richards. “Shout out to St. Albans’ own iconic @ATCQ who killed it back in the day and continue to make #Queens proud with their well-deserved @RockHall nomination!”
Other nominees for the induction include artists Beck, Pat Benatar, Kate Bush, Devo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Judas Priest, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Dolly Parton, Rage Against the Machine, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon and Dionne Warwick.
If interested in voting for A Tribe Called Quest or other artists go to vote.rockhall.com.
