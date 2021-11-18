There are just under two weeks left to nominate candidates for the Flag Award for Teaching Excellence, which provides tens of thousands of dollars to winning educators and their schools.
The program highlights and rewards extraordinary K-12 New York City public schoolteachers in each borough who inspire learning through creativity, passion and commitment. Teachers can be nominated by students, parents, school personnel and community members at flagaward.org/nominate-your-teacher.
Nominations close Dec. 1.
One grand prize winner from each borough will receive a $25,000 cash prize, and each finalist will receive a $10,000 prize. Each grand prize winner’s school will receive $10,000, and each finalist’s school will receive $2,000 for an arts-based initiative that the recipients will help create at their school. The school award provides additional resources for arts education.
Candidates will be judged based on how well they embody the award’s CREATE criteria, including but not limited to challenging and inspiring students of all abilities; utilizing innovative teaching techniques; and reaching out beyond the classroom, making a positive impact on the school and the community, embracing their role as an educator with tirelessness, devotion, and dedication.
A jury of education, community and philanthropic leaders, including state Education Department chief Betty A. Rosa, will select the winners. Last year’s Queens winner was Cheryl Rizzo of PS 232, the Lindenwood School. Other top contenders were Bertha Kurmen Levia, Anastasia Difino, Christopher Esquierdo and Christine Hunkele.
