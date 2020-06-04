Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City) is in a primary race for the 37th AD for the first time in more than a decade and there are two challengers: Mary Jobaida, a community activist from Long Island City, and Danielle Brecker, an activist in Dutch Kills.
Nolan acknowledged that it will be “a primary like no other.”
“Being an experienced member of the Legislature in the middle of this crisis means that I do know how to advocate for people successfully,” she said.
Nolan pointed to the Assembly passing legislation in March to provide sick leave for all New Yorkers during the pandemic.
She was the Assembly’s Education Committee chairwoman from 2006 to 2018 and helped eliminate trailers in schools.
“I want to continue to fight that fight to make sure our children have what they need,” Nolan said.
Nolan, a lifelong Ridgewood resident, has been in the Assembly since 1985. The 62-year-old said she occasionally faces questions about her age. “There are men in the Assembly who are in their 70s and 80s and nobody says anything,” Nolan said.
She noted she was a supporter of the LGBT community, which was “very controversial when I started but is now pretty mainstream.”
She championed a bill allowing farmworkers to organize. She fought for the Ridgewood Reservoir to receive wetland status. And she co-sponsored the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019, extending rent regulation laws and making them permanent.
“I think anyone who looks at the actual facts will know the kind of work that I’ve done over my time in Legislature,” Nolan said.
But Jobaida claimed Nolan is out of touch with the district.
“When someone is getting elected without a challenger, without having a democratic election, then that person doesn’t have to make a commitment to the people or that person is detached from the community and that has happened here,” she said.
Jobaida said while campaigning she met residents who didn’t know of Nolan or even that there is an Assembly seat.
“I want people to vote for me, if people do not they at least have to be informed, they will have to be part of this democratic process electing their own representative,” she said.
Jobaida said she believers her supporters are anti-establishment, working-class people.
She is also critical of development “that has been displacing people, low-income people, working class people and threatening people for our existence here. There’s a lot of dissatisfaction here.”
And Jobaida said Nolan “let everything that is the reason I’m running happen on her watch. All the development you’re seeing happened on her watch.”
She also pointed to overcrowded schools, transportation service issues and lack of services in NYCHA housing.
“A lot of things that we have been suffering over the years that nobody paid attention to enough,” Jobaida said.
Nolan did ask for a moratorium on building in LIC in 2018.
“I feel comfortable with my record and if people are painting it differently that may be their own opportunism speaking,” she said.
Brecker said as a progressive she believes “the Assembly was part of the problem and my Assembly member was part of the problem.”
She believes Nolan isn’t vocal enough.
“If you support the New York Health Act, your vote is great but really rallying for it and really fighting and joining the activists in districts to fight for this, that’s what I want to see,” Brecker said.
She said she believes her supporters are primarily college-educated, professional women who are struggling in the area as rents are too high.
“I think most of the voters here are pretty savvy and want change,” she said.
Brecker said she wants to see more taxes on the wealthy. “[Nolan] talks about doing it but she’s not really active there. She hasn’t signed on to the ultra-millionaires tax bill that’s in the Assembly,” she said.
Brecker said when she calls people on the phone they seem to want to talk more than usual because of the pandemic.
“People are really concerned and looking for something different, not wanting to return to normal but return to a better normal or a new normal,” she said.
The district includes LIC and sections of Astoria, Maspeth, Ridgewood, Sunnyside and Woodside. The vote is June 23.
