Assemblymember Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City) is not running for re-election.
Nolan, who has held her seat in Western Queens for 38 years, was diagnosed with cancer last year. Though she is “now stable,” she told Newsday, she isn’t up for another race.
“I can’t run for reelection like I used to and be with my voters. I’m a little sad, but 38 years ... I always gave it full-out, and won’t be able to do that,” she said in the article.
Although Nolan has yet to release an official statement and has not responded to the Chronicle’s queries, she reposted the Newsday article with the above quote as the caption on her Facebook page last Friday.
Known for her role as the Assembly’s longtime chair of the Committee on Education and her 2015 bid to become the first female speaker of the Assembly, Nolan will be remembered as a pioneer who paved the way for many women to serve in the chamber alongside her.
According to state election records, no one is running for Nolan’s seat at this point. Though Huge “Vax Daddy” Ma — who is known for creating a website to assist New Yorkers with Covid-19 vaccination appointments — challenged Nolan in December, Ma suspended his campaign Feb. 4 after the newly enshrined district lines pushed him outside of the redrawn 37th District.
Juan Ardila, who challenged Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) in the 2021 primary, told the Queens Eagle this week he is considering a run for the seat.
“I have a strong desire to serve my neighbors in this critical moment when bold, progressive leadership is needed in Albany,” Ardila said. “Several neighborhood leaders have approached me and I am actively exploring this opportunity to represent our community.”
Ardila would certainly have support; his loss to Holden was narrow, having earned roughly 47 percent of the vote.
Queens County Democratic Party District Leader Émilia Decaudin had initially said that might throw her hat in the ring, but has since decided not to run.
“I have decided not to run for State Assembly, and by choosing to do so, create the opportunity for the consolidation of the progressive field in this and overlapping districts to ensure the highest chance of victory across the board,” she said in a Twitter thread on Feb. 14. “I encourage those candidates who are committed to running to consider taking this opportunity, and if they do so, they have my resilient support.”
Former Sunnyside Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer was one of many past and present Queens electeds to praise Nolan’s record.
“Assemblywoman Nolan will forever be known as someone who blazed trails for many other women to serve in elected office,” he tweeted last Friday. “She fought for decades on behalf of the people of the 37th AD & we should all thank her for her service. Wishing Assemblywoman Nolan good health & all the best.”
Van Bramer has yet to respond to the Chronicle’s request for comment on whether he, too, will consider a run for the seat.
