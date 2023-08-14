'No tent city,' says Bellerose residents

“No Tent City” and “One-Term Mayor” are what some residents shouted at Mayor Adams at a post-Indian parade event in Bellerose on Sunday in reference to his plans to house migrants nearby at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village starting some time this week, reported the New York Post.
While the mayor pleaded for unity amongst communities around the migrant situation, he also emphasized that whether we like it or not, asylum seekers are coming and if people wanted to vote him out after 18 months on the job because of the “mess” he “inherited” it’s their right to do so, continued the Post.
Phil Orenstein, president of the Queens Village Republican Club, also urged the mayor to either deport migrants or have them sent to Rikers Island as an alternative site, according to the report.
But Adams shot back that if the city were to deport asylum seekers he could be sanctioned by the federal government and the city would lose funds to fix the ongoing problem that has already been at hand for a little more than two years now, continued the report.
As of last week, the city has processed approximately 100,000 migrants and placed nearly 60,000 — including 20,000 children — into the shelter system. The crisis is also expected to take a big bite out of the Big Apple’s budget over the next few years as $12 billion is the forecast for the overall cost through the end of fiscal year 2025, or July 2025 to specific, a price tag inclusive of the 2023 budget period that ended July 1.
As for Rikers Island, a spokeswoman for the mayor said, “Everything’s on the table.”
“We’ve looked at more than 3,000 sites across the city,” the spokeswoman told the Queens Chronicle. “I think it’s a viable option if it meets the safety and health protocols that we are looking for.”
The city is essentially tackling an influx of hundreds to thousands of people coming in daily, she said.
“The dam has burst,” Adams said on 107.5 WBLS on Sunday. “We saw that in front of the Roosevelt Hotel. We know we have to have a real response to this, and we need the national and state partners to continue to assist in making sure that we can manage this crisis.”
Late last month, a video was shown depicting migrants sleeping on cardboard boxes in Midtown Manhattan outside The Roosevelt Hotel, which is being used as a processing center for migrants. The facility was also being used as a shelter, but hit capacity, reported the Post.
“What’s interesting ... is the fact that this fiscal year is going to cost us roughly $5 billion, we’re expected to [disburse],” Adams noted. “That dollar amount is equivalent to some of our top agencies. We spent 1.4 billion and of course in fiscal year ’23.”
That is the equivalent of the combined budgets of the departments of Sanitation and Parks, along with the FDNY, said the mayor.
Earlier this year, the mayor requested $350 million from the federal government, but received only $30 million.
Gov. Hochul secured $1 billion in funding in the state budget for 2024 for migrants and has reimbursed the city $250 million for the cost of sheltering the asylum seekers, according to a press release on Saturday. The city has only submitted receipts for $138 million, said her office.
“I want to say that there’s money there still for this year, and we’re using it already and out of pocket directly from us is our own expenses, which is paying for massive sites,” Hochul said on Aug. 10.
When asked about the reimbursement the city spokeswoman referred back to the forecast for the Big Apple’s budget.
“Does that sound like it’s going to cover $12 billion in any capacity?” she said. “It’s not sustainable to house tens of thousands migrants all on our own. Flipping the bill all on our own ... We can’t do this alone.”
Hochul also met with Tom Perez, a senior advisor to the president, to tour Floyd Bennett Field, the Brooklyn airfield on Jamaica Bay, which her office believes could house 2,000 people, but it was reported on Aug. 13 her idea was temporarily shot down over “logistics” and “legal barriers.”
“I did not take away from that a hard no,” Hochul said in a press conference.
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is also a proponent of using the airfield as a shelter.
On July 24, he issued a letter to the White House to utilize Floyd Bennett as a temporary site.
“With the migrant influx showing no signs of abating, concerns have arisen about the possibility the City will establish two new, state-owned sites in Queens — the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens Village and Aqueduct Racetrack in South Ozone Park,” Richards said. “Both of these locations have serious drawbacks that would preclude them from being satisfactory places to shelter migrants, including a lack of transit access, inadequate infrastructure and other logistical issues.”
Aqueduct was withdrawn from consideration in July after residents in South Ozone Park rallied against the site.
Several Eastern Queens residents recently rallied against the Creedmoor site last Tuesday in hopes that the psychiatric center would no longer be in contention as a shelter for migrants.
Ultimately, the Mayor’s Office believes its up to the Biden Administration to help tackle the migrant crisis in the city.
“A decompression strategy speaks to that. That’s what the mayor was calling for last week,” the city spokeswoman said. “What we are asking for is for the federal government to tackle a federal issue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.