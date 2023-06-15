A new bill rolling off the assembly line in Queens would make it illegal for car dealers to park vehicles up for sale in the street, and would take the same route for those autos awaiting or undergoing repairs.
The bill is meant to halt “curbstoning,” the term for dealers parking cars on the street and advertising them for sale as if they were just individuals looking to part with their old jalopies. Authored by Councilmembers Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) and Francisco Moya (D-Corona), it was introduced at the Council’s June 8 meeting.
The measure would require cars for sale to have a placard showing the dealer’s name, address, license number and contact information. Illegally parked vehicles could be hauled away and would not be released until fees for towing and storage are paid.
Both lawmakers said they get many complaints about curbstoning and issued statements saying parking is for the people.
Parking is at a premium, and available spots are “meant to be used by city residents, not as overflow space for car dealership to make repairs or advertise their cars to prospective buyers,” Ung said.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.