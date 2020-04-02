Spring break has been canceled for all public schools in the state and all playgrounds in New York City will be closed down, under new orders from Gov. Cuomo.
The order on spring break came in the form of a guidance issued by the state Education Department, which says schools should continue distance learning during what was supposed to have been spring break. In the city, that was April 9 to 17.
Teachers still will be off April 9 and 10, according to multiple media reports, and will resume working April 13.
“We will do it because we will stand with all families who right now struggle under one roof to keep each other engaged, and we will do it because right now, in this moment, it’s the right thing to do,” the United Federation of Teachers’ Queens political action coordinator, Dermot Smyth, said on Facebook.
The order on playgrounds was announced by Cuomo at his Wednesday press briefing.
“I warned people that if they didn’t stop the density and the games in the playgrounds — you can’t play basketball, you can’t come in contact with each other — that we would close the playgrounds,” he said.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
