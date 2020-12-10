For over the past month several ZIP codes in the Ozone Park and Richmond Hill area have been hovering at the top of the city’s top seven-day Covid positivity rates.
Though Gov. Cuomo previously maintained that geographic areas will see a change from yellow to orange if they have positivity above 3 percent for 10 days and 10 or more new daily cases per 100,000 residents based on a seven-day rolling average, he has not updated the zone designations since Nov. 18.
Now residents of South Queens have started to worry that Cuomo’s failure to update the designation sets a sense of false security for their neighbors who may not have been closely following the city’s data.
“The residents of these neighborhoods are not aware how dangerously high the rates are. They think we’re fine because the governor made these statements about, ‘Oh we’re going to make zones.’ As far as anyone knows the only dangerous zones are in Breezy Point and Staten Island,” said Howard Beach resident Racquel Lavacca.
The change to an orange zone would close all indoor dining and gyms. On Monday, Gov. Cuomo set a new metric for closing indoor dining, saying that it could be shut down in five days in the city if hospitalizations for Covid continue to rise.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), for his part, told the Chronicle that he thinks officials need to wait before making a decision limiting restaurants to takeout.
“When you look at closing a business down — back when we shut businesses down earlier, they had the federal stimulus to fall back on to some extent, and workers as well. Now we’re swinging without a net,” he said.
According to city data on Wednesday, five ZIP codes in South Queens all have between a 7 and 10 percent positivity rate. Richmond Hill and South Ozone Park ZIP code 11419 has the fifth-highest in the city at 9.13 percent. ZIPs 11436, 11418, 11418 and 11420 stretching over Richmond Hill, Ozone Park, South Ozone Park and South Jamaica, all have a seven-day test rate over 7 percent.
Howard Beach had a 4.24 percent positivity rate, down from earlier this week.
“I just saw a neighbor and she was like if I would have known that we were at 5.5 percent, I wouldn’t have gone to brunch yesterday,” Lavacca said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.