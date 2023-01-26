John Lennon, post-Beatles, had the Plastic Ono Band. The New York City Council, post its most recent meeting, is the Plastic: Oh, No Band.
The Council voted 43-7 to ban food joints from including plastic utensils in deliveries unless requested, in a move designed to reduce pollution of the manmade, nonbiodegradable stuff.
Mayor Adams’ office said Tuesday he intends to sign the bill. “New York City has long been a leader in the fight to reduce the use of single-use products — especially plastics — to fight climate change, reduce carbon emissions, and divert waste from landfills,” City Hall spokeswoman Kate Smart told the Chronicle via email. “This is an important step to reduce consumers’ personal waste impact, which is why we support this legislation and look forward to working with the City Council to enact it.”
The “Skip the Stuff” bill also bars condiment packets, extra containers and napkins unless requested. Fines will start at $100 after July 1, 2024. Queens Councilwomen Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) and Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) voted no.
