The US Open will start in late August but will be played without fans, Gov. Cuomo announced Tuesday.
Cuomo said he was “excited” about the tournament.
“It will be held without fans, but you can watch it on TV — and I’ll take that,” he said. “The tennis authorities are going to be taking extraordinary precautions, but that’s going to take place.”
The tournament will be held from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13 at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center within Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
United States Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Mike Dowse released a statement touting the event.
“We recognize the tremendous responsibility of hosting one of the first global sporting events in these challenging times, and we will do so in the safest manner possible, mitigating all potential risks,” he said Tuesday.
Dowse said tennis can be showcased as the ideal social distancing sport.
“Being able to hold these events in 2020 is a boost for the City of New York and the entire tennis landscape,” he said.
Professional tennis tours have been suspended since March. The status of the US Open was questioned since then.
The French Open was postponed in May and is scheduled to start a week after the US Open ends. Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II caused the tournament to be missed for several years.
While fans might be happy to have tennis return, some players have voiced concerns about moving ahead.
Australia’s Nick Kyrgios tweeted Monday, “people that live in the US of course are pushing for the Open to go ahead ‘Selfish’ I’ll get my hazmat suit ready for when I travel from Australia and then have to quarantine for 2 weeks on my return.”
Rafael Nadal, speaking to reporters on a conference call in early June, said tennis shouldn’t resume until it’s completely safe. The 19-time grand slam champion, who won last year’s US Open, said on June 4, “If you told me to play the US Open today, I would say ‘no.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.