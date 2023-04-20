Students applying to State University of New York Schools will no longer have to fret about taking the SAT and ACT.
SUNY has permanently dropped its requirements for the tests after temporarily suspending them through the pandemic.
“It is recommended that the current authorization for campuses to suspend the undergraduate admissions requirement to submit SAT and ACT scores be continued prospectively, with flexibility maintained for campuses (students may still submit standardized test scores if available),” said SUNY Chancellor John King Jr. in a memorandum. “Maintaining a test-optional policy is consistent with national trends at peer institutions.”
The memorandum states a test-optional policy is consistent with national trends and that fewer New York State high school students are taking the SAT, especially among historically unrepresented groups.
More four-year colleges are no longer requiring students seeking fall 2023 admission to submit SAT or ACT test scores, according to the National Center for Fair & Open Testing.
During the time since the standardized tests have been optional, the retention rate gap among those who had and had not taken the test stayed the same or even shrunk, according to SUNY.
It said campuses will “utilize a holistic review of applicant potential to succeed in college including academic and non-academic achievements.”
The move also comes as SUNY’s enrollment has shrunk 20 percent over the past decade.
Last month, Columbia University became the first Ivy League school to make the tests optional.
