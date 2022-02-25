Headed back to school after President’s Week, New York City kids will not have to wear masks outside on school grounds.
Masks will still be required for all students, staff and visitors inside schools, the city Department of Education announced Friday morning.
“I'm so pleased that we are able to make this exciting announcement and safely allow students and staff to remove their masks when outdoors at NYC schools,” said Chancellor David Banks on Twitter.
“Our schools have remained some of the safest spaces for students and staff, thanks to our gold standard health and safety protocol,” he said.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) had written a letter to Mayor Adams commending him for seeking to phase out and reconsider mask and vaccine mandates but asked him to include children in the plan and extend it to schools.
“Although today’s news from the NYC Schools Chancellor about removing the outdoor mask mandate for our students is a step in the right direction, it’s not enough,” Ariola wrote on Twitter.
“Currently, we have a Covid positivity rate of 1.81 in our state,” she stated in her letter to the mayor.
“This drop in the positivity rate has caused Governor Hochul to lift the indoor mask mandates across the state. Still, our children continue to be mandated to wear masks for over 6 hours a day, without a break.”
“Beyond the science, I have had conversations with educators who know that our youngest student population is at a disadvantage because they are not able to see how sounds are formed, as the mask creates a barrier for communication,” the letter continued
She ended the letter referencing her twin 6-year-old grandsons who she said do not know “what it is to attend school without wearing a mask” and who experience a “sense of panic” if they forget their mask.
“The anxiety and feeling of being ostracized for not having their masks is not an emotional feeling any child should have to bear and may have long term social and emotional effects,” she wrote.
Many parents say this is just a “baby step” towards pre-pandemic normalcy, and those who oppose mask mandates say they are getting “breadcrumbs” from the government.
Jean Hahn of Rego Park, a parent advocate with Queens Parents United, also fears the long-term mental health repercussions that mandates will have. In transitioning “back to normal,” she said, “we need a toolkit.”
“I don't want children being bullied or picked on for either being or not being vaccinated and or not wearing a mask,” said Hahn, adding that society, even for the kids, has become so divided and the issue so politicized.
“It doesn't go far enough,” Hahn said of today’s announcements. “We never should have had outdoor masking to begin with,” she added.
Adriana Aviles, schools activist and member of Community Education Council 26, said she is “super happy” about the news and that it’s “about time.”
She said the mandate was “hypocritical” because adults do not have to be masked outside but kids do.
“I'm very happy that the kids actually have the same rights as adults to be unmasked outside for now,” she said.
Although she hopes it is a step towards removing the masks for students inside of schools, she understands some parents’ fear.
“I know there are lots of parents who are still just very scared and still want it as an option,” she said. “I don't think it's good for the kids, but at the same time, I'm kind of stuck with the parental choice and parental rights.”
Aviles is more concerned with vaccine mandates in schools especially as graduations approach. She says unvaccinated parents have “written off” not being able to attend indoor sporting events or concerts and that PTA volunteers have not been able to participate either.
“We are planning graduations for eighth graders and we don't know what's going to happen with the vaccine mandate because we don't know if the venues are going to allow unvaccinated parents to come in and help and be a part of the graduation – that's my bigger thing right now,” Aviles said.
In preparation for the return to school after break, the DOE is encouraging all students to get tested for Covid regardless of vaccination status. Students were sent home with two at-home tests.
The first test should be taken on Saturday, Feb. 26 and the second test 24 hours later, on the evening of Feb. 27.
If a child recovered from a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the last 90 days, he or she does not need to take a test and should attend school on Monday, February 28, if they are feeling well, the DOE website states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.