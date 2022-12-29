Following Gov. Hochul signing into law a bill that will ban the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at pet stores, one animal rescue volunteer hopes that it will push shops to work more with rescue organizations.
Paul Ferris works with MeowSquad, a trap-neuter-return-focused cat rescue based in Howard Beach, and provides transportation for cats going from shelters to the vet, performs maintenance and scoops litter — lots of kitty litter.
“Hopefully these pet stores will be more open to letting in strays and/or rescue cats,” said Ferris, adding that adoption events at pet supplies stores are often a success.
Part of the legislation will also allow pet stores to charge shelters rent to use their space for adoptions.
The bill, introduced by state Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) and Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) seeks to end the “puppy mill pipeline.”
Puppy mills, according to the Humane Society, are “inhumane high-volume dog breeding facilities that churn out puppies for profit, ignoring the needs of the pups and their mothers.”
“For us, it’s definitely a win-win because the cats and dogs and rabbits that are bred in puppy mills are not really the best cared for,” said Ferris.
“And the poor animals that are doing the breeding, once they can’t breed anymore, they’re basically discarded ... rescue agencies that I volunteer for have rescued dog mothers that can’t breed anymore, that just get dumped on the side of a highway,” he continued.
The legislation is set to take place in 2024.
“Dogs, cats and rabbits across New York deserve loving homes and humane treatment,” Hochul said in a prepared statement.
“I’m proud to sign this legislation, which will make meaningful steps to cut down on harsh treatment and protect the welfare of animals across the state.”
The buying and selling of animals from large-scale, abusive breeders that lack proper care often lead to the animals having health issues that can cost families thousands of dollars in veterinary care, the statement from the Governor’s Office stated.
The pet store industry argued that the bill would put them out of business and make it harder for people to buy pets.
In a press release put out by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Gianaris thanked the “indefatigable activists.”
“After years of advocacy, I am thrilled New York State now affords our four-legged companions the dignity they deserve,” Gianaris said. “It is my hope this is a critical step to ending the scourge of puppy mills once and for all.”
Animal welfare groups and activists applauded the move as well.
“My dog Sami was rescued from a puppy mill, where she spent two years living in a box, in the dark, without a name and she was forced to have puppies who were sold to pet stores,” said “The Sopranos” actor and animal advocate Edie Falco, who is also a lifelong New Yorker, in the ASPCA press release.
“New York will go from having one of the country’s highest concentrations of pet stores that sell puppy mill puppies to a place that refuses to be an accomplice in this cruel process,” said ASPCA President and CEO Matt Bershadker.
