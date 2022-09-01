The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Wednesday morning concluded six public hearings in seven days to solicit input on seven proposed possibilities for congestion pricing, a tolling plan that would charge drivers going into Midtown and Downtown Manhattan.
Queens residents were represented on both sides at the opening meeting on Aug. 25, which lasted nearly seven hours with more than 80 speakers participating.
The total was about one-fifth of the more than 400 who signed up. The proposals would charge between $9 and $23 during peak travel hours.
The aims are to raise $1 billion a year for the MTA and decrease traffic congestion and pollution in Manhattan’s central business district. The revenue would allow the MTA to leverage $15 billion in borrowing.
Opinions of Queens residents at the first meeting ranged from congestion pricing being an idea that is long overdue to it being an economic burden that they and many businesses cannot afford.
Others simply called it an outright cash grab by the MTA.
Bob Friedrich, president of Glen Oaks Village, said his fellow residents and neighbors in northeastern Queens have little choice but to drive.
“We have no subway lines and no bus lines with 24-hour mass transit,” Friedrich said. He added that many residents must go into Manhattan for essential medical care, and that drivers with medical tags that are hung from rearview mirrors should be exempt from tolling along with those who have approved medical license plates.
Pedro Rodriguez of Forest Hills, on the other hand, said the environmental and financial benefits make implementation necessary.
“We need congestion pricing,” Rodriguez said. “We needed it three years ago, and we need it now more than ever before.”
Michael Gentile of Astoria said all studies were conducted with pre-Covid-19 data. He said the tolls would fall disproportionately on medical patients and their caretakers who rely on care only available across the bridges. Small businesses, he said, also would take a massive hit. And, Gentile warned of “toll creep” spreading the pain to other areas.
“Manage your money better,” he told MTA officials.
Bellerose resident Corey Bearak, a member of Community Board 13, called out the MTA on even the most minute details, calling it nothing more than a tax scheme.
“It fails on every level,” Bearak said.
He said it would do nothing to address transit deserts in the city, and would have a disproportionate impact on low-income drivers. He also said there is no capacity to absorb the displaced cars in Brooklyn and Queens; and that it would only exacerbate pollution-based diseases such as asthma in places like the northern Manhattan, the South Bronx, Jamaica and other low-income areas.
Phil Konigsberg of Bay Terrace, a longtime advocate for the disabled community, said even if many of the disabled could take buses and subways, they would decline because of safety issues.
“Every day we hear of criminal activity in headlines, on television, radio, print and on social media,” Konigsberg said. “Why will people give up their cars and put their health and safety in jeopardy?”
Konigsberg said a plan to keep people out of the city flies in the face of its stated goal of bringing the workforce back to pre-Covid levels in the CBD. He also forecast businesses leaving and taxi drivers getting financially slammed.
“Someone has to step up and stop this before it’s too late,” he said.
Betsy Plum, executive director of the Riders Alliance, spoke in support of the plan, as did Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.
City Councilman Joe Borelli (R-Staten Island), on the other hand, said Gov. Hochul and the MTA should be embarrassed by the effort.
In a two-page letter to the Traffic Mobility Review Board, which will make the final decisions, nearly a dozen companies in the for-hire vehicle business said the reduction of drivers’ income and the loss of jobs would be catastrophic.
“The MTA should not treat job loss in the FHV industry so cavalierly,” the two-page letter stated.
In its presentation, the MTA reiterated that drivers who live in the CBD and make less than $60,000 per year could claim their charges on their state income taxes. A few CBD residents pointed out during the meeting that they still would have to come up with the money up front.
In regard to concerns that places like the Bronx would get more truck traffic and pollution — the plans are designed to divert trucks — the MTA said any adverse impacts would be “monitored.”
The MTA also says it will waive fees for cabbies and FHV drivers who want to test for positions including bus drivers, and advocate for those seeking paratransit licenses.
The letter from the FHV companies ridiculed both proposals as “poorly conceived and insulting,” pointing out that the MTA has been trying unsuccessfully to recruit FHV drivers for Access-a-Ride trips with little success.
They also said many of the drivers own their vehicles, rendering them useless for a bus driver.
The letter also said drivers will be on the hook for the fee “as our industry’s drivers do in London” as it would be very difficult to determine which passengers should be charged.
