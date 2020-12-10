Seven years ago, Donovan Richards emerged from a field of eight candidates to win a special election in the 31st City Council District.
As of Wednesday, the race to replace him now that he’s been seated as the borough president, features 10 announced candidates and more rumored to be interested.
Mayor de Blasio last Friday designated Feb. 23 as the day Southeast Queens voters will cast their ballots in a special election for the seat.
“This date, within the window allowed by the City Charter, will give residents the chance to make thoughtful and informed decisions about their representation,” de Blasio said in a prepared statement.
“Eligible Queens voters can participate with early voting, in-person voting, or by returning an absentee ballot, and I encourage everyone to make their voices heard in this special election.”
Candidates who have filed with the city’s Board of Elections include:
• Latoya Benjamin, director of economic development for state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park);
• Selvena Brooks-Powers, Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprises compliance project manager with the JFK Redevelopment Program;
• Monique Charlton, a consultant for the Department of Education and social activist;
• Latanya Collins;
• Franck Joseph, deputy commissioner at the city’s Commission on Human rights;
• Nicole S. Lee, a businesswoman;
• Nancy Martinez, businesswoman and founder of New York Career Training School in Far Rockaway;
• Perri Pierre, a filmmaker;
• Shawn Rux, deputy superintendent of School District 29; and
• Manuel Silva, Richards’ former chief of staff.
Pesach Osina, an aide to former Assemblyman Phil Goldfeder who narrowly lost to Richards in 2013, is reported to be interested by numerous published sources, as is Jazmine Outlaw of the Rockaway Youth Task Force.
The 31st District covers the southeasternmost corners of Queens, including Laurelton, Rosedale, Springfield Gardens, parts of Kennedy Airport and Far Rockaway.
The deadline for submitting nominating petitions with at least 475 signatures is Wednesday, Dec. 16.
Richards won the borough presidency in a special election to replace Melinda Katz, who was elected Queens district attorney last year. The position had been held on an acting basis since January by Katz aide Sharon Lee.
Whoever wins the 31st District in February will have to defend the seat in November 2021, when all Council seats, the mayoralty and other citywide offices will be up for election. The winner of that race will be elected to a four-year term starting in January 2022.
The special election will come three weeks after another vote is held to fill the 24th District Council seat in Central Queens, left vacant by Rory Lancman when he accepted a state position last month.
