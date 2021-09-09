The Sanitation Department, aka New York’s Strongest, has been working hard to clean up after last week’s devastating storm.
“Tropical Storm Ida means our Labor Day looks a little different this year,” the department tweeted Monday. “While normally a day off for some, this year, our Sanitation Workers & supporting staff are dedicated to cleaning up from the storm, and keeping the City moving. Wishing all a happy and healthy day.”
A spokesperson said DSNY workers had collected about 8,000 tons of storm debris by Tuesday, and the work is continuing.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
