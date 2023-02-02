In unforeseen circumstances, New York City’s Department of Buildings has what’s known as an “Emergency Work Notification,” which, as the name would suggest, allows emergency maintenance to take place without being hindered by slow permitting processes.
And yet, a 100-unit apartment building in Flushing has been without gas since Jan. 13, with heat and hot water being touch and go. DOB records show that an EWN was not filed until Jan. 25.
On Jan. 13, Con Edison discovered gas leaks in the building, located at 140-65 Beech Ave., a spokesperson for the company told the Chronicle, prompting it to halt service.
Since the pipes are owned by the building, it is management’s responsibility to hire a plumber; once the necessary repairs are made and inspected, Con Ed may restore service. DOB records show that 3 feet of piping is in need of replacement.
When gas service went out, so did heat and hot water. According to Frances Scanlon, who has lived in the building for more than 40 years, heat and hot water came back just shy of 24 hours later.
The building is neither a complete co-op nor a typical apartment building; approximately 30 years ago, it was approved to be converted to a noneviction co-op-plan building from one full of rent-stabilized units. A handful of rent-stabilized apartments still remain.
Residents were initially informed of the outage when an undated, unsigned flier was posted in the lobby on Jan. 14, saying that management was working “diligently” to restore gas service. But aside from that, management was unresponsive to residents about the situation. Scanlon emailed the building manager, 4 Seasons International Management, several times over the course of a week without reply; she heard back on Jan. 24. Residents received another letter from management on Jan. 21, saying that restoring service would be a “tedious process and will take some time,” noting that permits would need to be obtained and that Con Ed and the city would need to coordinate with the building’s contractors.
But as DOB press secretary Andrew Rudansky pointed out, permits for emergency work are no more complicated than pushing a button, which begins the permitting process while allowing work to begin.
“This is a process that we implemented a number of years ago for these types of emergency situations,” he said. “We still want the paperwork ... we would still want to do our inspections, but understanding it’s an emergency situation and people want their gas back, they’re able to get their gas back, and then the inspection can happen the next day, as opposed to having to wait for DOB to issue the permit or wait for DOB to get there instead.”
Why it took 12 days for the EWN to be filed is unclear; 4 Season International did not respond to the Chronicle’s inquiry.
In the early hours of Jan. 24, Scanlon said, heat and hot water service went out once again, that time for the better part of two days. During those two days, employees of two different boiler maintenance companies were reported to have come to the building.
However, it’s not clear how much good that did: Not only did heat and hot water service stop again sometime late the evening of Jan. 26 or early the morning of Jan. 27 — hours after management held an emergency tenants meeting — but when a DOB inspector went to investigate following a complaint on Jan. 27, a propane tank was found to have been hooked up to the boiler ignition.
Though the heat and hot water were restored the same evening, Scanlon said, it wasn’t until the morning of Jan. 30 that the DOB declared the boiler compliant.
For that, the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings issued a Class I violation — the highest of three levels — and a $1,250 fine. OATH also handed out two Class II violations for failing to maintain the boiler, each for $625. All three cases will go before OATH on April 4.
This is not the first time boiler issues have been reported in the building; DOB records show that as recently as April 2022, the boiler was flagged for a failure to maintain. That $3,125 fine has not been paid, and records say 4 Seasons defaulted on it. A similar violation had been found in May 2020. The building has also been flagged for a number of elevator violations over the last five years. In the last year alone, there were three, fines for which totalled $12,500. None of it has been paid; they were also defaulted on.
Despite some hefty fines, as of press time, gas has yet to be restored to the building. A spokesperson for Con Ed said Wednesday morning that the permits necessary to reinspect the gas system have still not been filed.
To say Scanlon is frustrated is an understatement. “ZERO ACCOUNTABILITY. ZERO TRANSPARENCY. ZERO HEAT. ZERO HOT WATER. ZERO GAS,” she wrote in one of several emails to the Chronicle, all with a similar tone. “There is nothing more important than where you lay your head at night.”
