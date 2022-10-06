James Proctor, a Flushing Bland Houses resident of 25 years, has been unable to cook a pot of rice without burning it for the last four months.
That’s because he and the nearly 400 other tenants in his building — 133-20 Roosevelt Ave., one of five in the complex — have been without gas since the beginning of May; they have been relying on hot plates since then.
After months of repeated communication with the New York City Housing Authority on the matter, Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) and state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) gathered outside the building with residents and tenant association members for a press conference Tuesday morning.
The gas was initially shut off due to a leak in the main line, but service has yet to be restored, which Ung said is “unconscionable.” Residents’ frustration was palpable on Tuesday morning as tenants chanted “We want gas!” and “No gas, no rent!”
“The city goes out to bad landlords when those bad landlords don’t do the job, when they don’t turn the gas on,” Liu said. “Here, the city is the landlord. And it’s being the worst landlord ever.”
“It’s quite simple: Just turn the gas on,” Proctor said. “The hot plates are no good. They only last about a week — you can’t cook a real meal on them. Give us the gas and stop playing games. That’s it.”
Proctor later told the Chronicle that, as a diabetic, he’s particularly concerned, since he relies on baking and steaming food.
One person, whose elderly mother lives in the building, said she is prepared to file a class-action suit against NYCHA.
Meanwhile, residents reported that they have had issues with heating — while some have had to bear high temperatures, others don’t have any heat at all; the building is gas-heated.
The outage comes less than two years after residents two of the Bland Houses’ buildings lost gas service, some for as long as five months.
“It is unbelievable that the problem is occurring yet again,” Meng said. “There must be no further delays. Gas service needs to be restored at once.”
Nor are problems limited to the Bland Houses. In response to repeated heat and hot water outages at NYCHA’s Woodside Houses state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) and Councilmember Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) held a press conference outside that complex Wednesday.
In Flushing, as multiple speakers said Tuesday, NYCHA has attributed the delay to its search for a plumber to make the repairs.
“How many months does it take to find the vendor to actually do the job? This is ridiculous,” Kim said. “We should not be paying rent — you don’t have gas!”
Bland Houses Tenants Association President Bridget Marachlian said that NYCHA has, in fact, already picked a vendor.
“I already know who the vendor is. So let’s have transparency. What are we doing? What are we waiting for?” Marachlian said. “NYCHA, I said I was going to work with you. This is not working with us.”
NYCHA did not respond to the Chronicle’s query by press time.
