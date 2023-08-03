Maybe there’ll be fewer forks in the road. And spoons, and knives — also straws, napkins and ketchup packets.
At least that’s the hope of officials as the city begins enforcing the law known as “Skip the Stuff” in Mayor Adams’ “Get Stuff Done” vernacular, which bars eateries from giving takeout and delivery customers utensils and other accoutrements unless they are requested.
The goal is to cut the volume of plastic and other trash going into the city’s waste stream, thereby putting less strain on the environment. Violators face fines of $50 the first time, $150 the second time within a year and $250 after that. The law has been in effect for months, but only warnings could be given until July. It applies both to restaurants and delivery services.
“Today’s bill signing moves us another step away from single-use plastics,” Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi said when Adams OK’d the law, Int. 559-A. “New York City is the takeout capital of the world, and the removal of unnecessary waste from our takeout orders is a necessary step towards a cleaner, greener city.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
