Enforcement of the law banning so-called single-use, thin plastic bags for most retail purposes has been delayed until May 15, the state Department of Environmental Conservation says.
The delay comes in response to a lawsuit brought against the state by the Bodega & Small Business Association. They oppose the ban on several grounds, including that it allegedly is “arbitrary and capricious.”
Some stores are still offering plastic bags while others are not. Retailers in the city must still collect a 5-cent fee for any paper bag a customer wants, the DEC noted.
Opponents of the bag ban welcome the delay in light of the coronavirus crisis.
“This comes as welcome news for retailers and consumers alike as we work together through unprecedented challenges,” Matt Seaholm, executive director of the American Recyclable Plastic Bag Alliance, said in a prepared statement. “There is ample scientific research concluding reusable bags can contribute to the spread of bacteria and viruses, and now more than ever we need to take every step possible to ensure that New Yorkers are safe and healthy.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
