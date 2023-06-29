When nearly 16 months ago, former Councilman and state Sen. Tony Avella announced his intentions to run for City Council District 19 again — just months after falling to Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone), many anticipated that this year’s race would serve as a rematch.
When four months ago, Baysider Christopher Bae left his position as assistant district attorney to square off with Avella and Flushing land use expert Paul Graziano, he did so late in the game with virtually no name recognition, shifting the race into a legitimate ranked-choice contest.
Oh, how far the mighty have fallen.
With 98.68 percent of district Democrats’ first-choice ballots counted as of Wednesday morning, unofficial results show that, at 36.81 percent, Bae trails Avella by just 124 votes, or 2.16 percent. While Avella, the frontrunner, leads with 38.97 percent of the vote, with no candidate having garnered more than half of the first-choice vote, the third-place Graziano is eliminated and the second-choice votes are to be counted.
Bae is ecstatic about his showing so far.
“Last night sent a strong message ... We are here to deliver better!” he said in a statement. “The fight is not over. We have to make sure every vote is counted, because every vote counts. We made it to round two, when almost no one expected us to survive round one. I am humbled and energized and ready to keep fighting for this community.”
Indeed, the moderate Bae has been something of a dark horse in the race. At the same time, as the Chronicle previously reported, Bae had far outraised his opponents within weeks of entering the race, which at the time he attributed to “the power of networking.” His focus on crime, an endorsement from state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) and, seemingly, a desire for an Asian-American councilmember in a district that is about 30 percent Asian American may just have made for the perfect storm.
Avella is still optimistic about his chances. “The results are in, and we are confident that we will prevail when the ranked-choice voting process is over,” he said in a statement. “As we wait for the final results, we will continue our work to ensure Vickie Paladino is defeated this November.”
When the Chronicle inquired as to Avella’s primary night plans last week, a spokesperson for the campaign said he had none, as due to ranked-choice voting, “we will not know the results.” The Bae camp gathered at Mad For Chicken in Bayside; Graziano did not organize an event.
From day one, Avella has been steadfast in his position that he is running to unseat Paladino, and has returned that answer when repeatedly asked about his two primary challengers, both by the Chronicle and in debates. Asked whether Avella was having second thoughts about that strategy given Bae’s strong showing, the same spokesperson said the campaign was confident Avella would be the Democratic nominee. “The goal of this race has always been and still remains to defeat extremist Republican Vickie Paladino, and that is what is going to happen in November,” she added.
Meanwhile, Graziano and at times Bae as well were critical of Avella throughout the primary race, particularly when it came to being present in the district.
Bae reiterated that point when asked about his confidence in winning the race. “Based on the results last night, it is clear that our campaign had strong support all through the district and carried serious momentum across the finish line,” he said in a statement.
“Paul and I had some similar messages, both of us showed up at every candidate night, event, forum, and debate — I believe showing up matters, it counts for something and I believe voters feel that too. The most important thing is that all the votes are counted, which takes patience and time.”
In thanking the 23.66 percent of voters who ranked him first on their ballots, Graziano seemed to agree with the latter point.
“Due to the truly awful turnout that we had — 5,700 votes in total, not including absentee ballots, out of more than 45,000 registered Democrats — a few hundred votes cast in a different direction would have resulted in a completely different outcome,” he said in a statement.
Just a few hundred votes could also make the difference in the second round. According to the Board of Elections, preliminary results are expected on July 5.
