A veteran member of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency has worked his final shift at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and will spend retirement chasing down tennis balls and treats.
Bobo, an 8-year-old black Labrador retriever, specialized in detecting contraband plants and animal products that people try to smuggle into the country. He worked in the JFK K-9 unit for five years, or 35 in black Lab years.
“We grew accustomed to watching Bobo enthusiastically protect the nation against prohibited plant and animal products,” said Frank Russo, director of Field Operations New York for CBP, in a press release. “We are going to miss seeing him in action.”
Bobo began service in 2017 when he was donated by the Putnam County Animal Control Center in Georgia. He was assigned to JFK after 10 weeks at the National Detector Dog Training Center in Newnan, Ga. Deputy Chief (Canine) Mike Lake said dog detectives play a major role in protecting the agricultural economy.
“We wish Bobo the best in retirement and thank him for a job well done,” Lake said.
CBP said Bobo was responsible for 9,850 seizures, including 5,793 plant and 4,057 animal products, potentially preventing 191 pests and animal or plant-related diseases from entering the United States.
His discoveries included a shipment of live venomous snakes from the Philippines and 150 kilograms of Satkara lemons from Bangladesh. Bobo will retire to Long Island with a member of the CBP family.
— Michael Gannon
