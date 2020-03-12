On Jan. 27, the upstairs tenant in Michelle Mosley’s home had just left her kitchen when she heard a loud crash.
Upon inspection, a heavy piece of metal that looks like a broken link of chain had come through the ceiling and smashed a tea pot and a planter.
The next morning, after sunrise, it became apparent that it had fallen through Mosley’s roof as well.
Everyone, including Mosley’s insurance company, acknowledged that the link must have hit her house at a high rate of speed.
But no one can tell her where it came from.
“My first thought was a plane,” said Mosley, who lives about two miles north-northwest of the northern terminus of Runway 22-Right at John F. Kennedy International Airport. “What if this had hit her?” she asked, referring to her tenant.
She contacted Bill Huisman, executive director of the Port Authority’s Aviation Development Council, who assisted her in filing a complaint with the Federal Aviation Administration.
But the agency told Mosley the same thing it told the Chronicle this week.
“The FAA investigated a report that an object crashed through the roof of a residence ... in Queens, N.Y., on January 27, 2020,” according to an email. “The FAA has completed its investigation and determined that the object did not come from an aircraft.”
Mosley has since spoken with the manufacturer of the link and a construction company that had cranes working about a block away at the time, but no one has been able to tell her where the metal came from.
“My insurance company agreed to pay for the repairs, though I do have a $1,000 deductible,” she said. “I would like to get my $1,000 back, but what’s more important is public safety. This might happen again. What if this had hit my tenant? What if hit someone walking on the sidewalk?”
The office of Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), which Mosley contacted, told the Chronicle that the FAA was finalizing its investigation and will provide Mosley with the results.
