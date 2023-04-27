Elevated subway stations on the No. 7 line at 111th Street in Corona and 82nd Street in Jackson Heights will see massive renovations beginning May 12, leading to significant scheduling changes.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, in a statement issued last week, said the two stops are part of an eventual seven-station rehabilitation project on the 7 line.
The agency said the aim of working on multiple projects simultaneously is to allow full service to be restored more quickly.
Train service will operate as express only between Main Street in Flushing and 74th Street in Jackson Heights from 11:45 p.m. on Friday, May 12, through 5 a.m. on Monday, May 15. Other weekends will be added through the fall.
Also, 7 trains will not stop at the Manhattan-bound platforms at 111th Street and 82nd Street on weekdays beginning May 15 and through the fall.
Riders looking to go to 111th Street can ride to 103rd Street and come back on a Flushing-bound 7. Those looking to get off at 82nd Street can ride through to 74th Street before doubling back on a Flushing-bound train. Work on the Flushing-bound platforms at both stations will begin later this year and continue through spring 2024.
The MTA said crews will be replacing staircases, platform sections and mezzanine flooring. Platforms will get new windscreens, artwork and paintings. Security upgrades will include new lighting and closed-circuit video cameras.
“The 7 train is already one of the best performing lines and has some of the highest customer satisfaction in the system,” said New York City Transit President Richard Davey in a statement. “This work will provide critical upgrades, security updates and customer experience improvements. When completed, our customers will benefit from faster, cleaner, and safer service at these enhanced stations.”
“State-of-good-repair work is crucial to keeping our system running smoothly for the millions of customers living and working along the 7 line, which boasts some of the busiest stations in our system,” said MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer. “Carefully coordinating project schedules to maximize productivity during track outages allows our project team to minimize inconvenience to our riders as we deliver this vital project.”
MTA officials said the project benefits include:
• circulation and accessibility upgrades at seven of the busiest stations on the line, making it easier and safer to get around and extending the working life of these stops by 25 years;
• full-station repair work from 52nd Street to 111th Street, designed to help keep service running smoothly and safely up and down the line and improve the customer experience; and
• additional protection for the Steinway Tube to allow for quicker restoration of service after flood events.
