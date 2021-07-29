Imagine the Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs that popped up during the pandemic, but in libraries and parks.
A proposal by the city’s Nightlife Advisory Board would make that a reality if implemented by opening public areas to gathering and drinking.
“A thriving nightlife goes beyond bars and clubs,” the panel said in its summer 2021 report, released July 19.
The recommendation is just one of 15 contained in the NAB’s report. The suggestions were made so that “government officials may lay the groundwork to enact laws, rules, policies, and systems that address the many complex issues pertaining to the City’s nightlife,” it said.
The recommendations range from providing business owners with standardized sexual assault prevention training for staff to permitting dancing in more commercial establishments where it is currently not allowed, enacting sound-proofing requirements and more. Affordability and accessibility dominated several recommendations, however, including the one that would make public spaces available for drinking.
“New Yorkers need affordable options for all kinds of nightlife. In most global cities people can gather informally in squares and parks to drink with friends and even dance to the rhythm of impromptu concerts. Drinking in the public space and dancing anywhere in the city should be regulated but not prohibited,” the report stated, adding that city-owned buildings “must” be opened after hours for rehearsal and performance space.
“Public libraries could also enrich New York’s cultural nightlife by staying open later and incorporating engaging programming. The City should create a mechanism to activate nightlife establishments for daytime activities where appropriate such as using the venue for rehearsal space, a kitchen incubator, and other uses which could also generate revenue.”
In Bayside, known for its popular Bell Boulevard bar strip, business owners are torn on whether the recommendation would be beneficial.
Those in favor compared it to the state’s to-go policy, which allowed restaurants and bars to sell alcohol in sealed containers during the pandemic, but ended June 24.
“Drinks to go are a convenience in certain circumstances which a few other cities have absorbed,” said Christine Silletti, the executive director of the Bayside Village Business Improvement District, adding that once the novelty of the idea wears off, the marketplace could absorb it as a standard policy.
To-go cups not only allowed customers the freedom to order their favorite drinks from their favorite restaurants to enjoy in the comfort of their own home or at a park on a beautiful day, they boosted profits for small businesses.
“We built up a big takeout business. People remembered us during pandemic times,” said John Ryan, owner of One Station Plaza on 41st Avenue off Bell Boulevard. “[The to-go cups] were very successful. It helped them and it helped us.”
Ryan’s customers continue to lament the loss of to-go drinks one month later, he said, but he is hopeful the NAB’s proposal could bring them back.
The restaurant and pub lies next to the Long Island Rail Road station, and Ryan frequently sold to-go drinks to customers before they hopped on the train to a Mets game, or to commuters coming home from a long day at work.
Additionally, Ryan thinks the NAB’s suggestion is timely: Many people are still scared of visiting crowded spaces, but want to participate in nightlife. The recommendation would allow them to fraternize in public spaces where they feel comfortable, he said.
In Ryan’s experience, his to-go customers weren’t abusing the privilege. But his neighbor, a store manager at Golden Wine and Liquor, is nervous the recommendation would lead to public rowdiness and chaos.
“It’s not ideal for the community ... It’s like opening a can of worms,” the manager, who asked to remain unidentified, said.
He doesn’t believe the recommendation would benefit his business either. Though wine and liquor could be bought at the Bell Boulevard establishment for a significantly cheaper price than from a restaurant, the manager said he believes supermarkets, which can sell some types of alcohol, would absorb that business.
The manager said he was against to-go service when it was implemented because he believes it encourages drunk driving and lawlessness. He pointed to Washington Square Park, which has been a party scene in recent months, as an example of what the freedom could result in.
“I wouldn’t want my kids of the future to have access to alcohol anywhere instead of having it served at a restaurant or bar because we have to worry about people getting behind the wheel,” the manager said.
The key to preventing such situations would be regulations, said Michael Feiner, president of the Bayside Hills Civic Association. Feiner said the NAB recommendation could be a great idea if it is well-controlled.
“I have seen these kinds of nightlife activities in various municipalities in many parts of our country,” Feiner said, though he said now may not be the most ideal time to implement new nightlife options.
“Currently our city is in a very volatile state where crime has been on a surge perhaps like never before,” Feiner said. “Since everything is cyclical we should wait till these conditions improve, then little by little we can begin opening up these areas for nightlife entertainment on an experimental basis.”
