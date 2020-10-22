Outdoor dining was still new for most city restaurants when the city made it permanent. That and new indoor dining regulations soon will be tested under cold weather conditions.
And with all the uncertainties, the city’s Office of Nightlife on Tuesday hosted a Zoom presentation that linked more than 1,000 people to experts from eight city agencies in an effort to make the coming months at least a little less tough.
“As a former nightclub owner I understand how deep this struggle is at many levels,” said Ariel Palitz of the ONL. “It’s not lost on the city how hard this is on many businesses.”
The emphasis of the meeting was indoor and outdoor dining regulations for restaurants, though Palitz acknowledged it still means some rough going for other businesses.
“Not all nightlife will be able to take advantage of outdoor programs,” she said, referring specifically to live music venues and dance clubs.
“The administration doesn’t want you to feel that you’re not included in all efforts to bring the nightlife industry back and thriving better than ever.”
Christian Klossner of the Office of Special Enforcement said there is not a city agency that is not involved in the inspection process, but that owners can help inspectors help them.
“Follow state guidelines to a T,” he said. “You know your business better than the inspectors.”
Chelsea Cipriano of the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene pointed out that the bulk of rules for reopening, reporting and record keeping come down from the state. She said the website at forward.ny.gov has lists of rules, regulations and requirements.
The city also has regulations at nyc.gov/DiningChecklist.
FDNY officials were asked many questions about heating outside venues in the winter, including questions on permissible locations for propane heaters and storing the canisters; full regulations can be found online at nyc.gov/assets/fdny/downloads/pdf/business/guidance-comfort-heating-outdoor-dining.pdf.
“Anticipate,” said Joseph Ackroyd of the Department of Buildings. “If the manufacturer’s recommendations on an electric heater say keep it 5 feet away from other surfaces, do that.”
He also said businesses intending to run electricity to outdoor seating must have a licensed master electrician determine if the business’ existing system can handle the additional burden.
DOB officials also pointed out that structures with coverings might not have roofs that are designed to stand up to heavy winter winds or a snowstorm.
The Department of Transportation said that winter storms will also necessitate easy removal of the structures for plowing.
In regard to other questions, records on temperature checks must be kept for at least 28 days; and outdoor diners who come in to use the restroom must get a temperature check before being admitted.
Other agencies on the call included the Department of Small Business Services and the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings.
