A bill before the City Council would allow the city to train employees at “nightlife establishments” to give lifesaving medication to patrons suffering from an opioid overdose.
Intro. 56 also would give businesses up to 10 doses at a time of medicine capable of reversing the effects of opioids.
Co-sponsors from Queens include Councilmembers Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria), Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), Francisco Moya (D-Corona), Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights), Linda Lee (D-Oakland Gardens), Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) and Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest).
In a statement, Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, voiced his support.
“Overdose deaths plague our society and that’s why it’s critically important to invest in harm reduction at our city’s social spaces, like bars, nightclubs, and restaurants. By giving the opioid antagonist Narcan to nightlife establishments and providing their employees with training to administer the medication, we can save lives, just like CPR kits can save lives.”
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.