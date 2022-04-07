The city and state departments of Transportation have multiple road closures taking place in Queens. All schedules are subject to change due to weather.
The state DOT is advising drivers that Exit 1W from the southbound Van Wyck Expressway in South Ozone Park to the westbound Belt Parkway has overnight weekday closures and full weekend closures from Tuesday, April 5, through approximately Monday, April 25. No work is scheduled from Friday, April 15, through Monday, April 18.
Closures Tuesday through Thursday will run from 12:01 to 5 a.m. Weekend closures begin Friday at 8 p.m. and continue straight through Monday at 5 a.m.
Motorists wishing to access the westbound Belt Parkway should take Exit C at Federal Circle and follow the signed detour.
For real-time travel information, motorists should check the state’s official traffic and travel information source, 511NY, before traveling. Call 5-1-1, visit 511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app on iTunes or Google Play.
The free service allows users to check road conditions, view traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.
As for the city, 183rd Street between Jamaica and Liberty avenues will close from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through April 22 to facilitate storm sewer replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.