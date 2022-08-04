Communities across the country joined together with their police precincts for the 39th annual National Night Out Against Crime on Tuesday. The event aims to raise crime- and drug-prevention awareness, generate support for anti-crime programs, enhance community partnerships and send a message that communities will not tolerate criminal activity.
At Rufus King Park, host venue for the 103rd Precinct, Officer Brian Webber, above right, was the star of the show, flipping patties and keeping community members lined down the walkway from going hungry.
Liquid refreshment was also available at stands located on the perimeter of the event’s main strip, like the pineapple concoctions enjoyed by Jamie Kazi and Jahad Hoyte, far right.
Kids kept busy in bouncy houses at the 103rd, middle right, and in the water fountains and on the basketball courts at North Rochdale Playground, host venue for the 113th Precinct.
DJ Shug was spinning at the 113th, at one point inviting kids up for a dance competition, judged by community members picked from the crowd assembled around the stage. The competition was fierce, and in the end all walked away winners.
Officers from both precincts could be found mingling with the masses, like Officers David Brown, Adam Ensalata, Harry Toussaint and Compton Jones, Auxiliary Sergeant Michael Spivey and Auxiliary Captain Erica Wilcox, at top left, all from the 113th.
— Sean Okula
