Crime Prevention Officer Mary Lawrence of the 103rd Precinct enjoyed her last National Night Out Against Crime as a member of the NYPD Tuesday.
After serving as a woman in blue for 29 years, Lawrence, who grew up in Hollis and South Jamaica, will be retiring on Oct. 28.
Lawrence, who has been involved in the Bridging the Gap program, a national program that was created in 2015 to help youths and law enforcement rebuild trust and respect, enjoyed interacting with her community and teaching teens how to interact with officers during encounters.
“Sometimes it takes looking them in the face and just talking with them to have that positive interaction,” said Lawrence. “It makes all the difference.”
Like all precincts, the 103rd revived Night Out after Covid canceled it last year. The event, at Rufus King Park, featured games, food, a backpack giveaway from the Target in Jamaica and informational tables.
— Naeisha Rose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.