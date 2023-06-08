For the second year in a row, the Queens Night Market will partner with the United Nations Refugee Agency for World Refugee Day.
The night market will donate a third of its proceeds from the weekly event on June 17, three days before the day dedicated to refugees, and patrons will also be able to donate to the agency upon entering. The evening’s entertainment will include performances from refugee artists.
“Since it launched, the Queens Night Market has represented over 95 countries through our vendors and their food, and many of those vendors, or their families, were refugees seeking asylum here in the US,” Queens Night Market founder John Wang said in a statement. “So, when the United Nations Refugee Agency asked if we’d be interested in collaborating, we couldn’t say yes fast enough.”
The fundraiser is part of the second annual “This is NY: Celebrating Our Immigrant Heritage and Communities” initiative. The citywide programming intends to highlight the history, culture and experiences of immigrants and refugees throughout the city, and coincides with Immigrant Heritage Month.
The same night, the market will host Mayor Adams’ Breaking Bread, Building Bonds initiative, which seeks to unite New Yorkers in order to share aspects of different cultures. As such, City Hall will be inviting and paying for dinner for up to 150 people at Queens Night Market, Wang said in an email to the Chronicle.
