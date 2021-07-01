Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) held the inaugural St. Albans Night Market and Community Festival at St. Albans Park on June 27.
The three-hour event was such a success that many vendors sold out their products and families hoped there would be another night market again, according to a spokeswoman for Miller’s Office.
“I’m so proud of our community for coming together to make the St. Albans Night Market such a success,” said Aleeia Abraham, founder of The BlaQue Resource Network, an organization in which Black entrepreneurs in Queens can connect with potential customers who want to pay for products and services from that community. “We in Southeast Queens love ourselves an event, but just a year ago, we didn’t know if and when we would experience nights like this again.”
Abraham thought the event showcased the resiliency of the community and local business owners.
“I’m looking forward to the next night market!” added Abraham.
Vendors included Laurelton Farmers Market, Delectable Delights, Sandikat Creations, Tafe (Supreme Coffee), Couture Culture Charms, Bote Bote Jewels, Chef Troy’s Table, Marcia’s Original Sea Moss, Serenity’s Nail Polish and The BlaQue Resource Network.
Tropical Harvest, Earnest Foods, Not Just Lemonade, Bigg Boy Master Grill, Kisha’s Avon, Mr. Mikes Juices, Sassy Sweet Vegan Treats, Blend with Nic+Co, Only Chick in the Kitchen, Aiken’s Party Rental, Montessori in Color, The Wednesday Winedown Podcast, Petula’s Place and Ifemoa by Liz were some of the other vendors. An FDNY Fire Safety unit was also at the event.
With vaccination rates low but more and more people vaccinated, Miller thinks the market was the perfect way for the denizens of Southeast, Queens to commemorate.
“Now that we’ve done our part and gotten vaccinated, lowered our infection rate, and continue to get tested, it’s time to celebrate and get back to living!” said Miller. “This summer is about reconnecting as a community, and there’s no better way to do that than in the heart of our cultural and historic district getting to know local business owners and entrepreneurs. Thank you so much to everyone who came out today and our amazing partners for putting this together!”
Sponsoring the event were the Queens Economic Development Corp., Sovereign Market, a community health and economic corporation, and The Showing Hearts Foundation, a nonprofit.
“It’s important to support our local businesses here in Southeast Queens as well as provide the space for our community residents, leaders and stakeholders to come together to share meals, culture and obtain resources all while safely reintegrating back into the community post Covid-19 lockdowns — the St. Albans Night Market is purposed to do just that and so much more,” said David Tanis, Showing Hearts founder and executive director.
