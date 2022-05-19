A wake will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Valley Stream on Saturday for Florence Ebere Ngwu, a mom of four hailing from Enugu, Nigeria, who died tragically after succumbing to injuries from a violent incident in South Jamaica on Mother’s Day.
The life of Ngwu, who worked as a nurse at The Silvercrest Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Briarwood, will be celebrated at 201 North Central Ave. at 6 p.m. on May 21. A repast will follow the wake, according to the 113th Precinct.
Last week, Nnenna B., Ngwu’s niece, set up a GoFundMe page, which has since passed its $65,000 goal to help pay for the wake and a funeral that is being planned in Nigeria on behalf of the family, including the nurse’s daughter, Princess. Details are yet to be released.
On May 8, Ngwu was pinned between two cars after trying to stop a man in a stolen dump truck from ramming into her daughter’s brand-new car on 120th Avenue and 167th Street, within the 113th Precinct. She died the following day.
“My mom and I ran outside to see what was happening and that’s when we realized the lunatic driver was trying to flee the scene,” Princess wrote on the GoFundMe page. “We tried to get him to stop but our efforts were going nowhere so we turned to walk away. In the blink of an eye, the pick up truck zooms at us causing us all to fall as we tried to get out of harm’s way. I got up and turned around to see the most horrific scene of my life — my mom crushed between two parked cars.”
Princess called out to her father to push the car off her mom, but added both knew at that time her mother was gone. Ngwu’s heart stopped the next day.
“My poor dad who suffers from a few health complications will forever have to endure the rest of his life without the love of his life,” added Princess, who is devastated her mother will not see any of her children get married or have kids of their own. “I’m at least grateful to be back home to help him get through this tragedy while my brothers and sister return to college upstate.”
Police have not made an arrest and are still investigating the case.
