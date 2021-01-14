Minnesota Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf, the son of Holocaust survivors, is an advocate for Jewish people and the community at large.
Commonpoint Queens will host an online conversation with Wilf, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Jewish Federations of North America, on Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. All ages are invited.
During the pandemic, the Wilf Family Foundations and the Vikings gave over $5 million in donations and commitments to support healthcare workers, the elderly, food banks, social service organizations and Jewish causes in America and Israel.
Wilf’s father, Joseph, was a co-founder of Garden Homes, one of the largest real estate development companies in the United States. He was also the first North American chairman of the March of the Living, an annual educational program which brings students from around the world to Poland, where they explore remnants of the Holocaust.
In 2005, Wilf and his brother, Zygi, took control of the Vikings. Mark is the team president and Zygi is the CEO.
In July 2019, Wilf visited the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum with Vikings players past and present.
Sports journalist Ken Berger and Wilf will take questions from the audience during Thursday’s virtual event.
It is $36 to join the talk and enter to win one of two signed jerseys from Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins or safety Harrison Smith.
Later in the week at Commonpoint, David Lehrer, the executive director of Israel’s Arava Institute for Environmental Studies, will speak about environmental cooperation between Israel and its neighbors in the Middle East.
The event is in celebration of Tu B’Shevat, the Jewish holiday recognizing ecology and trees.
Environmental Peacebuilding: Israel & the Middle East will take place on Jan. 25 at 12 p.m. The event is free, sponsored by the Jewish National Fund.
Those interested in registering for either upcoming discussion can visit commonpointqueens.org/events.
