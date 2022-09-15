The Cityline Ozone Park Civilian Patrol will receive its largest government funding stream, to the tune of $90,000.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) secured the funding for the group, which will go toward food drives, cleanups, community patrols and more.
Founder and President Iqbal Ali said he did not expect nearly as much money. Back in April, Rajkumar announced $50,000 would be allocated from the budget but discretionary funds were also added. Last Saturday, she presented the news along with proclamations to the group’s leaders.
“This is going to really help us take things to the next level,” Ali told the Chronicle.
The patrol has operated with help from sponsors and even paid out of pocket for expenses, he said, but now it can increase offerings starting with an additional movie night before the season ends.
The weekly food pantry, which serves thousands in the Ozone Park area and started at the height of the pandemic, costs upwards of $300 each week, Ali noted.
“COPCP inspires young people to participate in community service, responds rapidly to crises in the neighborhood and brings people of all diverse backgrounds together,” Rajkumar said in a prepared statement.
COPCP does 12-hour patrols of areas targeted by hate crimes and violence.
“With the funding the Assemblywoman has secured, we will be able to do more than I ever would have imagined two years ago,” said Executive Director Mohammad Kahn in a prepared statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.