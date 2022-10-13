Several newspaper boxes containing Jewish publications were defaced with swastikas outside Kew Gardens Hills’ Aron’s Kissena Farms last Wednesday, when the Jewish community was observing Yom Kippur.
According to Deputy Inspector Kevin Chan, commanding officer of the 107th Precinct, the vandalism was discovered by distributors who were about to stock the boxes with papers around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.
Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), who was first made aware of the vandalism when he received a phone call in the middle of the night, said the incident caused residents significant distress.
“No one was physically harmed, but people are really emotionally upset. It kind of broke a sense of security,” he told the Chronicle. Later, he added, “At this point, they’re fed up and they want to see just more action and more responsiveness.”
He strongly condemned the incident.
“People need to know that if you commit a crime — especially because of someone’s race, ethnicity, religion, you’re targeting someone because of who they are — that is a crime that goes against everything this country was founded on and needs to be taken more seriously,” Rosenthal said. “This particular incident happened in the middle of a large, vibrant Jewish community on the holiest day of the year.”
Chan said it is not known at this point what time the incident actually occurred. Rosenthal pointed out, however, that Aron’s, which is located on Kissena Boulevard near 72nd Road — and which he said is Queens’ largest kosher grocery store — was closed due to the holiday.
“On an average Wednesday, it would be a very crowded area,” he said. The responsibility party, he theorized, “knew that people would be in synagogue that day, and the Jewish businesses wouldn’t be open.”
Rosenthal added that the NYPD is in the process of reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses.
This comes as anti-Semitic hate crimes — long the most numerous type of bias-driven incidents by far — have been on the rise in New York State. According to a report from the Anti-Defamation League released this spring, the number of reported anti-Semitic incidents increased by 24 percent from 2020 to 2021. Of the 416 reported incidents last year, 260 of them — or 63 percent — were in New York City. About 7.7 percent of the state’s anti-Semitic incidents occurred in Queens.
With that trend in mind, synagogues and area police have taken extra security precautions around the High Holy Days, as the Chronicle recently reported. Among the steps taken, including in the 107th Precinct, was to post units — known as House of Worship Orders — outside area synagogues and to increase patrols in the surrounding neighborhoods.
Asked about that, Rosenthal said, “Nothing is foolproof.
“This one, because of the timing — and even the location, it’s still a busy intersection — was blatantly troublesome.”
Rosenthal said he is calling on the NYPD to increase patrols in Jewish communities throughout the city as the Jewish holiday season continues.
“People should have a right to have that sense of security, which they don’t have right now,” he said.
