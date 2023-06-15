Ten FDNY firefighters and EMS workers who either live or work in Queens were among those honored at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 7 at the New York City Fire Department’s annual Medal Day ceremony.
The awards were presented for acts of heroism or extraordinary performance of duty in 2022. All photos and citations are from the official Medal Day program book.
Engine Co. 310 of Jamaica was returning from a call at 6:18 p.m. on April 14 when the crew was dispatched to a house fire with people reportedly trapped inside.
Black smoke was billowing from the front door upon their arrival when residents on the front lawn confirmed Lt. Martin Murphy’s worst fear, telling him two people hadn’t made it out.
Heading inside as a hose was being set up, Murphy discovered an unconscious adult behind the door. As he started to move the victim he heard “I’m in here,” from deep inside the house.
With no other units yet on scene, Murphy turned the man over to FF Julio Andrade to begin medical treatment. Re-entering the building alone, Murphy called out to the second victim from the living room, but this time got no reply. Searching in heavy flames, Murphy found the semiconsious victim, who was elderly and disabled. He soon encountered FF Michael Rauer of Engine Co. 150, and the two brought the man out.
Both victims survived. Murphy was awarded the Michael J. Delehanty Medal for distinguished service in the line of duty.
“ ... expect a delay of water.”
The computer’s description was all too clear to Lt. Christopher Walter of Ladder Co. 108 in Brooklyn on May 18.
Because of the location of an eight-story building — far back from the street — the lack of a standpipe and the location of available fire hydrants, “units should expect a delay in water.”
There also were “credible reports” that people were trapped inside
Walter, a Rockway Park resident, led the inside team with FF Joseph Andres of Bayside with a portable extinguisher and FF John Mulder with the irons to a smoke-engulfed thirdfloor hallway with searing heat. They made their way to the burning apartment where they also were greeted by massive amounts of clutter and no visibility.
Andres attacked the fire while Walter and Mulder crawled off in search of victims. Walter found a disabled elderly woman and got her out with the help of FFs Roger Buck and Brendan Tracey, who had forced their way in through a third-floor bedroom window. Still with no active hose lines, Andres placed himself between the fire and the rescue team to cover their retreat with the patient.
His water can now empty, Andres struck out on his own, finding a child in a bedroom and getting his patient out through spreading flames to EMS personnel in the hallway. He then went back to assist Buck, who had gone back in and found another child wedged between a bed and a wall.
Walter received the Company Officers Association Medal and Andres the Edith B. Goldman Medal. Buck was awarded the Chief Joseph B. Martin Medal.
No time to wait
As Engine Co. 275 of South Jamaica responded to a house fire on the evening of Sept. 16, Capt. James Spencer saw the first floor already was heavily engulfed by fire.
It was about to get worse.
As hose lines were being set up, two frantic residents told Spencer their mother was trapped inside.
With no other units yet on-site, Spencer went in alone, immediately encountering fire in an open living room with no doorway to close it off. He pushed past in blinding smoke, groping his way deep into the first floor before radioing that he had found the unconscious woman in a bathroom.
Spencer maneuvered the woman toward the front door while shielding her from the flames and intense heat before meeting up with FF James Hayden of Ladder 133, who helped get her out to the street. Spencer was awarded the Albert S. Johnston Medal.
Change of plan
Companies racing to a St. Albans house fire on Sept. 20 were informed en route that a wheelchair-bound resident lived on the second floor. Engine Co. 317 arrived to see black smoke pouring from a second-story window.
That’s when FF Kevin Travis’ foray inside the burning building to secure and maintain hose lines for an interior attack quickly became a search-and-rescue mission.
Seeing flames from the burning room starting to close in on a staircase to the attic, Travis opened another bedroom door, assessing that another hose line would be needed through the smoke-filled room.
In “a moment of floor-level visibility,” Travis recognized the bottom of two wheelchair wheels, calling into his radio that he had found the unconscious woman.
He carried her outside and performed medical treatment until EMS personnel arrived, earning the Shelly Rothman Memorial Medal for valor.
Right place, right time
A car accident near the Cross Bay Bridge in the early morning hours of Oct. 29 pinned a woman inside a burning car.
The first call for help came from EMTs Michael Cavanagh and Thomas Langford of Station 47 on Beach 49th Street, who were riding in their ambulance when they heard a loud bang. They noticed a large debris field and a smashed car spewing black smoke.
Cavanagh rushed to the woman’s aid while Langford tried to hold the engine fire at bay with an extinguisher. Noxious smoke began filling the badly damaged passenger compartment when the woman told Cavanagh her leg was pinned and she could not get out.
Langford had to use a second fire extinguisher as the blaze began to encroach on the passenger compartment. Cavanagh and an off-duty NYPD officer freed the woman just before car became engulfed. She then was taken to an area hospital. Cavanagh and Langford were awarded the EMT Tracy Allen-Lee Medal.
Out of options
The FDNY calls it the rescue of last resort.
And on Nov. 5, when three residents of a high rise were hanging out of a window with fire to their backs, New York’s Bravest employed a rope rescue 200 feet above a Manhattan street.
FF Artur Podgorski, a Whitestone resident, would earn the Chief of Department Peter J. Ganci Jr. Medal for bravery — the highest honor a member of the FDNY can receive — and with it the New York State Honorary Fire Chiefs Association Medal.
FF Belvon Koranteng, of Briarwood, was honored with the Henry D. Brookman Medal. Both men were working the day with Ladder Co. 16 but normally are with different units.
Six other firefighters also were decorated for their part on the rescue.
With elevators out, firefighters climbed 21 and 19 flights of stairs, respectively, to position themselves in the apartments directly above and below the fire.
Koranteng was the first to be lowered down. Absent anything more solid on which to tie off the rope, the decision was made to secure it to FF Christian Wellinger and a metal door frame.
Koranteng immediately realized that one victim was only being held up by a child guard window gate in which she was entangled, and that the others still needed help.
The decision was made to lower Podgorski, secured mostly by FF Julian Castaneda.Koranteng held the woman while Podgorski secured her. Koranteng was then lowered to the 19th floor window, but when the woman’s rescue proved more difficult that anticipated, Podgorski was pulled back up and lowered in a better position, this time joined by FF Darren Harsch. Once she was free, she and Podgorski were lowered to the 19th floor.
Harsch and FF Adam Nordenschild rescued the remaining victims. All, along with Lt. Christopher DiGiulio and FF John Petito, were honored on June 7.
Double rescue
Members of Ladder Co. 117 in Astoria knew the three-story apartment building they were heading to on Dec. 29 wasn’t fireproof.
Upon arrival, Lt. Donald Schmidt had his forcible entry team assist Engine Co. 312 personnel in opening the door to the burning apartment. Once that was successful, the intense heat forced all down to the floor. Hearing a man gasping for breath inside, Schmidt headed in and got to a small bedroom where he found two elderly brothers on the floor semiconscious. He removed one of the men to the hallway and headed back. Knowing FF Joseph Greco Jr. had entered through a window, Schmidt directed him to the second victim, then assisted with the rescue. Once outside Greco helped restore the man’s breathing.
Schmidt received the Commissioner Edward Thompson Medal for outstanding courage. Greco was awarded the Columbia Association Medal.
