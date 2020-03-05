The coronavirus is in New York.
“There is no cause for surprise — this was expected. As I said from the beginning, it was a matter of when, not if, there would be a positive case of novel coronavirus in New York,” Gov. Cuomo said in a March 1 prepared statement.
The first state case was confirmed five days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an advisory for community spread of the disease, one day after it claimed its first American life in Washington state and one day after the Food and Drug Administration approved New York’s COVID-19 test.
The first positive test was confirmed by the Department of Health’s Wadsworth Lab in Albany, the site that was appointed to run the tests approved by Vice President Mike Pence and the FDA just the day before. On March 3, a Westchester man, who works in Manhattan, was diagnosed with the second New York case, followed by his three family members. On March 4, Gov. Cuomo announced additional Westchester cases, bringing the state total to 11.
Cuomo announced March 2 that the Wadsworth Center, which has the capacity to run 200 COVID-19 tests per day, will partner with hospitals across the state to expand surge testing capacity to 1,000 tests per day. The center will provide the hospitals with instructions on how to replicate the state’s test, as well as help them purchase some of the equipment necessary to develop and validate the test.
“We have the best health-care system in the world, and we are leveraging that system to help contain any potential spread of the novel coronavirus in New York,” Cuomo said. “This isn’t our first rodeo — we are fully coordinated, we are fully mobilized, and we are fully prepared to deal with the situation as it develops.”
While New York remains confident, Washington declared a state of emergency after an infected man died on Feb. 29. Nine total deaths have been reported since March 3, indicating that the disease may have been spreading throughout the West Coast state undetected for weeks. There are now 126 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the U.S., according to a live CNN count.
In the face of the disease’s spread and in spite of elected officials’ urge for positivity, such as Mayor de Blasio’s consistent reassurance that “there is not a single reason for panic,” Americans are concerned, a response than can be most clearly seen through the sharp decline of the global economy.
The stock market suffered a seven-day decline that turned out to be its weakest week since the 2008 financial crisis, mostly stemming from disrupted international trade and travel. After the disappointing week, the market surged 4.6 percent on March 2, the largest single day climb since 2009, before stabilizing.
“It’s gone down very rapidly from a new high. It’s amongst the fastest that’s ever happened,” a central Queens institutional equities trader, who chose to remain anonymous, said before the resurgence.
“The threat of an uncontained virus and quarantine, and the fear become a potent cocktail against consumer spending,” the trader continued, stating that the market isn’t declining because stock holders are selling their shares, but because consumers are spending less money in restaurants and stores and on such things as hotels and airlines. “People being locked in at home can become a negatively reinforcing spiral. I don’t want to suggest it’s going to happen, but it’s a fear.’
In spite of the falling market, the trader sees no need for share-holders to worry. He advises all those with stakes in the market, from big shareholders to those who have 401k plans, to view the long-term effects because “the stock market is as likely to be up six months from now as it is likely to be down six months from now.” He is confident it will be restored to the heights it had seen just a week before as long as people continue working and spending money.
In Queens particularly, the economy suffered a quick “blip,” which namely occurred in Downtown Flushing. The mainly Asian neighborhood suffered a 40 percent decrease in business between the end of January and early February, but following a media event held by de Blasio encouraging patronage of local stores, Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech said the Flushing economy saw a spike during Valentine’s Day weekend and returned to its previous condition.
“I think the fundamentals of the American economy and the Queens economy in particular are exceptionally strong,” said Grech, who expects the economy to remain resilient, though admitting that the long-term impacts of COVID-19 are “to be determined.”
Grech said his concern lies with Queens tourism in the summer season, but he remains optimistic because of the quick action of New York elected officials. “We don’t have our heads in the sand — we’re tackling it head on. Information is key,” he said. “My biggest concern is the advent of panic ... whenever you have a panic situation, that’s when the trouble starts. We have an optimistic outlook, and we feel comfortable that we have this in hand.”
In daily life, the DOH, CDC and other health officials continue to remind individuals to take precautions as they would for any other illness: Wash hands often and thoroughly, keep a distance from those who may be sick and get tested at the earliest signs of illness. Community spread, which the CDC defines as the circulation of the virus within a local area as well as the infection of those without an obvious exposure to the disease, such as contact with an already-infected individual, is a real concern.
“The concern right now is whether it can be spread airborne and by droplet or through a surface that you touch, so we’re advising strict hygiene,” said Dr. Teresa Amato of Long Island Jewish Forest Hills-Northwell Health, who says the hospital is taking extra precautions because so little is known about the spread and infection of the novel disease. “We make sure that we’re doing the strictest precautions, so staff wears mask, face shield, gloves. We have a second person watching to make sure they’re donning and doffing correctly. The most important thing is that we’re handwashing thoroughly.”
Amato said the hospital regularly runs drills on what to do when faced with a potential case followed by a debriefing on how to improve. The most important aspect of the drill is identifying a potential case at any point of entry in the hospital after which the individual is immediately masked and put into isolation. “Forest Hills is right in the epicenter of two airports. We’ve dealt with this before with measles and Ebola,” she said.
In preparation for the disease to hit, de Blasio announced there are 1,200 beds throughout the city available to those in the testing process or those who test positive, which Amato says is a bit of a misstatement.
“It’s hard to reserve beds because people are coming in with other ailments, so we’re keeping a running inventory of available beds,” Amato said that if one of the Northwell sites hits capacity, doctors will be able to transfer patients to a separate facility without risking exposure to other individuals and further infection.
Amato said that while not enough is known about the virus to be certain, public health officials expect COVID-19 to follow the same path as the flu — it will peter off in the spring through summer, but may make a comeback in the fall.
“I don’t think it’s time to panic,” said Amato. “It’s OK to have healthy concern. When talking about any infectious diseases — take precaution. If you’re sick, stay home. I would say cautious worry is fine, but panic worry is not.”
De Blasio called upon the CDC to expand its testing regimen for travelers beyond those coming out of China to travelers returning from any location that’s seen a major surge in cases, namely Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.
“No one should take the coronavirus situation lightly,” the mayor said on Feb. 26. “The classic obvious advice, better safe than sorry; if you may have it, if you’re worried you may have it, act like you have it. Do not delay. Do not explain it away. Do not hesitate. Better safe than sorry.”
For regularly updated information on the coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
