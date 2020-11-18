New York City’s schools to close Thursday

All of New York City’s public school system will stop in-person learning starting on Thursday, Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza wrote in an email to school principals Wednesday afternoon.
The rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus over a seven-day period surpassed the 3 percent rate Mayor de Blasio had set for triggering the closure of all school buildings.
The closures for the city’s 1,600 schools will force all hybrid students to adopt an all-remote learning schedule in a move that reflects the second surge of Covid-19 cases hitting the city.
The mayor had warned parents on Friday that they should make a plan for their kids in the event that schools close at least through the rest of November.
Though the state government technically maintains the power to override any school district’s decision, Gov. Cuomo has previously said that the mayor had the discretion to close the city’s schools. The mayor’s announcement to close schools was seemingly made without the governor’s approval on Wednesday. Reporters at a press conference the governor held in Albany informed him of the mayor’s decision to close schools based on city data, while the state’s seven-day positivity data remained at 2.5 percent on Wednesday, below the threshold for closing.
Critics of the looming transition to all-remote learning have questioned the mayor’s decision to use the citywide rate as the metric for schools, which have a markedly lower transmission rate. Cuomo has also said that schools’ rate should be determinant. Citywide schools’ COVID positivity is only 0.23 percent of all staff and students, according to the Department of Education. Many have criticized the mayor’s decision to potentially close the school system before taking measures to stop COVID spread like putting an end to indoor dining at restaurants and bars.
The order does not apply to private schools and charters. Though all 3-K and pre-K programs in district schools will close, pre-K programs operated by community organizations in other locations may remain open.
The chancellor’s letter also clarified that the Learning Bridges program, the childcare program being provided for free, will remain open through the closures, with essential workers prioritized.
Students who need a device, need technical support or to fix a broken device, or are dealing with a lost or stolen device can call the DOE’s IT Help desk at (718) 935-5100 and press 5 to get assistance.
