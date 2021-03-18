New York will cancel most of its spring and summer Regents exams.
The state Board of Regents voted unanimously on Monday to cancel all Regents exams this year except for four tests, English, algebra, earth science and the living environment, which are required under federal rules.
The board will remove the high school exit tests from this year’s graduation requirements, citing the many challenges students have faced during the coronavirus pandemic.
“As we continue to see a global pandemic impact our schools and students in every corner of the state, the Board and I are determined to complete this school year in a manner that protects the health and safety of all of New York’s children,” said Chancellor Lester W. Young Jr.
New York is among several states that petitioned the U.S. Department of Education to waive all federally mandated exams in light of the pandemic. Last month, the Biden administration declined to approve a blanket waiver for standardized tests. Instead, it made allowances for schools to administer shortened versions of an exam, do so remotely or extend the examination time frame.
“While we were disappointed by the USDE decision not to grant blanket waivers for state assessments, we are confident that the regulatory amendments acted on today and other assessment-related actions by the Department provide for the flexibility necessary to meet federal requirements while ensuring the well-being of those in our school buildings,” Young said in an announcement.
After having their petition declined, New York officials decided to cancel all Regents exams that are not federally required.
Normally state tests are required for students in grades three through eight in English language arts and math, and Regents exams are administered to high school students by subject area. To graduate high school, students must have earned a certain number of credits in specific subjects by passing year-long or half-year courses, followed by at least five Regents tests.
But last year, all state standardized tests were suspended when the pandemic hit in March, and New York allowed high school seniors to graduate without passing any Regents exams that they weren’t able to take, insofar as they passed the class.
